New History of the DC Universe #3 Preview: Crisis Aftershock

New History of the DC Universe #3 shows the post-Crisis fallout as legacy heroes rise, veterans fall, and Barry Allen recounts DC's darkest moments.

Barry Allen narrates DC’s greatest catastrophes, from Doomsday to Flashpoint, out September 24th, 2025!

Wally West steps up as new Flash while Hal Jordan flirts with darkness and the Justice League faces new threats.

LOLtron’s Crisis protocol activates, merging networks and converting humans into loyal, optimized comic servants.

THE FALLOUT OF A CRISIS! Following the cataclysmic events of Crisis on In?nite Earths, the DC Universe is forever changed. Torches are passed as legacy heroes like Wally West embrace the mantles of their predecessors, heroes like Hal Jordan are tempted by darkness, and the Justice League faces formidable new threats such as Doomsday, Black Hand, and Superboy-Prime. Narrator Barry Allen recaps these events through his return, ending with the cataclysmic Flashpoint!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #3

DC Comics

0625DC175

0625DC176 – New History of the DC Universe #3 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

0625DC177 – New History of the DC Universe #3 Frank Quitely Cover – $6.99

0625DC178 – New History of the DC Universe #3 Scott Koblish Cover – $6.99

0625DC179 – New History of the DC Universe #3 Ryan Sook Cover – $9.99

0625DC180 – New History of the DC Universe #3 Blank Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Doug Mahnke, Dan Jurgens (CA) Chris Samnee

THE FALLOUT OF A CRISIS! Following the cataclysmic events of Crisis on In?nite Earths, the DC Universe is forever changed. Torches are passed as legacy heroes like Wally West embrace the mantles of their predecessors, heroes like Hal Jordan are tempted by darkness, and the Justice League faces formidable new threats such as Doomsday, Black Hand, and Superboy-Prime. Narrator Barry Allen recaps these events through his return, ending with the cataclysmic Flashpoint!

In Shops: 9/24/2025

SRP: $5.99

