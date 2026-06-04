Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, steve rogers

Captain America Back From Dead As Avenging Angel? Armageddon Preview

Is Steve Rogers, Captain America, back from the dead as an Avenging Angel in Avengers: Armageddon #1? Preview here...

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #1 pits the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and Wolverine against Red Hulk’s global war.

General Ross seizes Doom’s future-seeing tech, builds Hulk soldiers and pushes a totalitarian Armageddon agenda.

Steve Rogers may return in Armageddon as a Hell-forged avenging angel, tying Captain America directly to the event.

Marvel’s previews, trailer details and solicits tease a mystery powerhouse and a major post-Armageddon shake-up.

Avengers: Armageddon launches next week with The Avengers, Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Fantastic Four and more versus The Red Hulk. General Ross and his US Army Hulk soldiers have killed Steve Rogers, Captain America, in their assault on Latveria, taking Doom's weapons. PrimeWarrior is creating new supersoldiers with the Weapon X programme and the Origin Boxes. General Ross has been gameplaying and planning a totalitarian form of democracy across the globe using Doctor Doom's predictive technology, and the Battle For Symkaria is coming, intended to kick this all off… and Captain America appears to be coming back from Hell as an Angel…. Here's everything we have, starting with the preview for Avengers: Armageddon #1 out next week…

"Next week, Earth's Mightiest Heroes face one of their most devastating battles—and when the smoke clears, a new era of Avengers will begin! Arriving on June 10, AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, the new event series by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, is set to transform Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled. The saga assembles some of Marvel's greatest icons against Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A the Red Hulk, whose conquest of Latveria threatens the fate of the entire world. Today, Marvel debuts the official AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 trailer along with a never-before-seen lettered preview of the debut issue. The action-packed trailer reveals Red Hulk's secret weapon, a machine left by Doom that allows him to witness possible futures. Iron Man, Captain Marvel, the Fantastic Four and more prepare for a battle against a foe who already knows how to defeat them! Their best hope lies in a new hero whose unrivaled power could be enough to stop Red Hulk's global takeover—but at a terrible cost that changes how the world views their mightiest heroes. Get your first glimpse at this mysterious new hero and discover who else answers the call in the new AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON trailer. Then, dive into the opening scenes of the highly anticipated debut issue, where the fallout from of the latest arc of Captain America finds Steve Rogers in a coma, a victorious Red Hulk setting his sights beyond Latveria, and a mighty assembling of heroes ready to go to war! Each copy of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 will include an exclusive Magic: The Gathering promo card, a "Warstorm Surge" card featuring art by Ryan Stegman not available anywhere else!"

This is the Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day preview of what's to come…

And here's some screencaps from the trailers that haven't been seen elsewhere and may deserve further scrutiny… here's Doom's machine being used by General Ross…

Here's the battle landscape with General Ross as Red Hulk with the US Army Hulk Soldiers vs… the US Army…

Here's the Avengers joining the fight… hang on, who are they fighting?

Is this Steve Rogers, Captain America, back from the dead as an avenging angel?

Or is that David Colton, the 9/11 Captain America with new souped-up powers? Is this who this is meant to be? Who we thought might have been The Sentry?

Going up against these folks?

This is how Steve Rogers, Captain America, is meant to return from hell…

Armageddon is living up to its name more and more… this is what Chip Zdarsky just posted on Substack. "I just watched this new Marvel trailer for AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON and thought "wow, I want to read this" and then realized I wrote it?? First issue drops next week! Wild times." Here are the solicits so far…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED! Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

THE FINAL RECKONING THAT LEADS TO A MAJOR SHAKEUP FOR THE AVENGERS! YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero as powerful as the Sentry appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!