Nightwing 2025 Annual #1 Preview: Zanni's Secrets Unmasked

Commissioner Sawyer investigates Olivia Pearce's dark past in Nightwing 2025 Annual #1, but what she discovers about the Zanni will change everything.

Article Summary Nightwing 2025 Annual #1 hits stores July 30th, featuring Commissioner Sawyer's investigation into Olivia Pearce's past

The comic unveils the mysterious Zanni entity and its connection to Nightwing, promising shocking revelations

Written by Dan Watters with art by Francesco Francavilla, this annual issue explores the secrets of Blüdhaven

WHAT IS THE ZANNI? Commissioner Maggie Sawyer digs into the past crimes of the mysterious Olivia Pearce–and discovers far more than she bargained for when she uncovers the existence of a strange and terrible entity. What is the Zanni, where does it come from…and what are its true plans for Nightwing?

NIGHTWING 2025 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0525DC139

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

WHAT IS THE ZANNI? Commissioner Maggie Sawyer digs into the past crimes of the mysterious Olivia Pearce–and discovers far more than she bargained for when she uncovers the existence of a strange and terrible entity. What is the Zanni, where does it come from…and what are its true plans for Nightwing?

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $5.99

