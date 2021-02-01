Nikki Giovanni Creates Black Panther Story For Tales Of Wakanda

This month, Titan Comics is publishing a new short-story anthology, Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, dubbed "a ground-breaking anthology from the African Diaspora", edited by Jesse J. Holland. A regular on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, in 2017 he published both The Invisibles: The Untold Story of African American Slaves in The White House and Black Panther: Who Is the Black Panther?, the first prose novel about the character. He is also contributing a story to the volume.

Other contributors include Sheree Renée Thomas, the new editor of the long-running Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction. Danian Darrell Jerry, a member of the hip-hop collective Iron Mic Coalition. Troy L. Wiggins, a veteran contributor to such genre magazines as Uncanny and Beneath Ceaseless Skies. And Nikki Giovanni, 77, the poet and activist known as "The Poet of the Black Revolution" for her Black Power-inspired writings of the 1960s and '70s.

The collection will be published next week by Titan Books in the UK, but will only make it to the US in March.

A ground-breaking anthology celebrating Marvel's beloved Black Panther and his home of Wakanda, penned by an all-star cast of authors such as Sheree Renée Thomas and Nikki Giovanni. T'Challa faces the gods of his parents. Vampires stalk Shuri and a Dora Milaje in voodoo-laced New Orleans. Erik Killmonger grapples with racism, Russian spies, and his own origins. Eighteen brand-new tales of Wakanda, its people, and its legacy. The first mainstream superhero of African descent, the Black Panther has attracted readers of all races and colors who see in the King of Wakanda reflections of themselves. Storytellers from across the African Diaspora—some already literary legends, others who are rising stars—have created for this collection original works inspired by the world of the Panther and its inhabitants. With guest stars including Storm, Monica Rambeau, Namor, and Jericho Drumm, these are stories of yesterday and today, of science and magic, of faith and love. These are the tales of a king and his country. These are the legends whispered in the jungle, myths of the unconquered men and women and the land they love. These are the Tales of Wakanda. Featuring stories by Linda D. Addison, Maurice Broaddus, Christopher Chambers, Milton J. Davis, Tananarive Due, Nikki Giovanni, Harlan James, Danian Jerry, Kyoko M., L.L. McKinney, Temi Oh, Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Glenn Parris, Alex Simmons, Sheree Renée Thomas, Cadwell Turnbull and Troy L. Wiggins.