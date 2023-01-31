Non-Binary & Gay Marriage Manga in TokyoPop April 2023 Solicits Tokyopop to publish manga volumes At 30 I Realises I Had No Gender and Why I Adopted My Husband as well as Disney: Descendents

Tokyopop time! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for TokyoPop who translate Japanese manga into English, for April 2023 solicits, though being published in June, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure. Nothing like that terrible Gender Queer graphic novel I read about on Fox News. Although, TokyoPop are publishing Disney comics like Disney: Descendents so who knows…

Sorry, my mistake, TokyoPop is publishing a Japanese take on Gender Queer called At 30 I Realised I Had No Gender, as well as a story about gay marriage in Japan where it is still illegal, called I Adopted My Husband as a way around strict marriage laws…

AT 30 I REALIZED I HAD NO GENDER GN (MR)

(W) Shou Arai

At age 30, Shou Arai came to a realization; they had no gender. Now they were faced with a question they'd never really considered: how to age in a society where everything is so strongly segregated between two genders? This autobiographical manga explores Japanese culture surrounding gender, transgender issues, and the day to day obstacles faced by gender minorities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a lighthearted, comedic attitude.

WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND GN (MR)

(W) Yuta Yagi

As a gay couple living in Japan (where gay marriage is not yet legal), Yuta and Kyota have found a unique loophole in order to live together and support one another financially, legally and medically; Kyota adopted Yuta. This nonfiction manga depicts how they met, living together, discussions with their parents, and their future anxieties and determination as they strive for independence and equal rights under Japanese law.

DISNEY DESCENDANTS MALS ROYAL CHALLENGE (RES)

(W) Natsuki Minami (A) Jason Muell

Opening the bridge between Auradon and the Isle was the easy part – bringing two disparate cultures together will be the real challenge that Mal must face. Realizing that she needs help, Mal brings on as consuls the two people who best personify their respective homes: Audrey for Auradon and Uma for the Isle of the Lost. They're charged with helping Mal introduce their own cultures to a whole new audience… but how? As far as Mal sees it, they can only really truly understand the issues that the people of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost will face by first experiencing it for themselves, which means that Audrey will need to live a day in Uma's life on the Isle and Uma in Audrey's shoes in Auradon.

FAVORITE POP IDOL MADE IT BUDOKAN GN VOL 01

(W) Auri Hirao

When it comes to idol group Cham Jam, Eripiyo is the oldest – and perhaps only – fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even if she knows she might never be noticed for it!

