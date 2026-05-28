Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Arrow, scott snyder

Absolute Solomon Grundy… But What About Absolute Plastic Man?

Absolute Solomon Grundy... but what about Absolute Plastic Man, Absolute Aquaman, Absolute John Constantine or Absolute Swamp Thing?

Article Summary Absolute Solomon Grundy is confirmed for Absolute Green Arrow #4, debuting on a horrific island tied to a classic DC twist.

Scott Snyder teases major surprises on Absolute Batman #24 and #25, with more Ark characters arriving in #27.

Future Absolute Universe pitches include Swamp Thing, Constantine and Aquaman, though DC wants the line kept tight.

Chip Zdarsky raises Absolute Plastic Man and Ambush Bug, while Absolute Batman sets up Catwoman, Harley and Jack Grimm.

Last week while I was off to MCM London Comic Con, Scott Snyder appeared on the Dark Lord Collectors WhatNot channel, with more Absolute Universe knowledge, and not just Absolute Batgirl, or Absolute Clayface. But he's not alone in that.

We are told to watch for the main standard covers to Absolute Batman #24 and #25 as they will contain significant surprises. What… like, they are the only cover to the issues in question? Sure;y not…. And as for new Absolute characters and debuts? He was asked specifically on the stream if Absolute Firefly is coming. He didn't confirm but has said that Absolute Batman #27 will contain many other characters from Arks other than Ark M, created by Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker.

Pornsak Pichetshote confirms that yes, this is the Absolute Solomon Grundy on the cover to Absolute Green Arrow #4, when the solicitation says "most disturbing of all is who they discover there — as Absolute Green Arrow debuts the first appearance of a new Absolute take on a classic DC character" on "the Island — a place far more horrifying than either of them could ever dream." Could that be one of Jack Grimm's islands, where he disappears people to in order to hunt them later? Ore one of Jubal Slade's Absolute Jeffrey Epstein islands? The Absolute Green Arrow seems to be doing the hunting here…

For future Absolute titles, Scott Snyder says that they have had "some amazing pitches for Swamp Thing and Constantine. There's a really good one for Aquaman that I very badly want to make happen, but we're also really concerned about making sure the line stays small and manageable. "But what about Chip Zdarsky? He was chatting about this to Matt Fraction…

Chip Zdarsky:"I would do Absolute Ambush Bug or Absolute Plastic Man or any of those absolute…"

Matt Fraction: "You got to stop speaking this stuff into existence. you're going to put more things on your plate."

Chip Zdarsky: "I mean, that is the problem. That is the problem."

Matt Fraction: "The only reason I haven't logged off of this and texted Scott Snyder "Absolute Plastic Man" is because no one should do Absolute Plastic Man but you.

Chip Zdarsky: Me and Kagan. Yes.

Absolute Catwoman will return to the Absolute Batman book, with #26 once the Scarecrow story is done… but first, the issue that will see Jack Grimm meet Bruce Wayne, Absolute Batman #21, with Jim Gordon's funeral, though the funeral itself won't be a way to gather all the characters, that will happen elsewhere. Scott Snyder has also said "the first meeting with Bruce and Grimm is maybe my favourite thing I've written, where Bruce is on a construction site, 1000 ft in the air and he just shows up, Jack Grimm, and he's like on a construction beam over the city and he's like, it's nice to meet you, Bruce." And then the origin of Absolute Harley Quinn in Absolute Batman #22…

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