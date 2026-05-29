Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bush Brothers & Company, Bush's Best

Bush's Best Beans Releases Limited-Edition Summer Multi-Pack

Bush's Best Beans is celebrating the summer and America's 250th Anniversary with a special limited-edition pack of flavors

Article Summary Bush's Best celebrates summer and America’s 250th Anniversary with a limited-edition baked beans multi-pack.

New Bush's Best flavors include Dill Pickle, Apple Pie, and Rocket Pop for a bold summer cookout twist.

Bush's Dill Pickle and Apple Pie hit Walmart stores nationwide, while Rocket Pop is sold exclusively online.

The Bush's Best Summer Multi-Pack is available online for $5.25, tying into Memorial Day and cookout season.

Bush Brothers & Company decided to celebrate both the Summer and America's 250th Anniversary with a special Limited-Edition Summer Multi-Pack. A couple of these may look familiar, as others have released flavors just like this for their own special releases, but you can get Bush's Dill Pickle and Apple Pie Baked Beans at Walmart stores nationwide, while the Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans will be available exclusively through Walmart online, all of which will be available while supplies last. What's more, they have a pack available online where you can get all three in one. We have more details about all three flavors below as we now try to find ourselves a can of that Dill Pickle flavor!

Celebrate America & Summer With The Taste of Bush's Best

For over 100 years we've cared about flavor, now meet the unexpected sides you didn't see coming. But, these flavors won't be around for long. The limited-edition Bush's Baked Beans multi-pack is priced at $5.25 as a nod to Memorial Day (5/25) and the kickoff to summer cookout season.

Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans: Tossed in a tangy sauce with a punch of dill pickle, Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans serve up a bold, savory bite that stands out in any barbecue spread. Bright and unmistakably pickle, this unexpected twist brings just the right amount of zing to balance smoky, grilled favorites.

Tossed in a tangy sauce with a punch of dill pickle, Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans serve up a bold, savory bite that stands out in any barbecue spread. Bright and unmistakably pickle, this unexpected twist brings just the right amount of zing to balance smoky, grilled favorites. Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans: With a blend of brown sugar, cinnamon-spice, and sweet apple pie flavor, Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans feature an indulgent, dessert-inspired twist on a classic cookout side.

With a blend of brown sugar, cinnamon-spice, and sweet apple pie flavor, Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans feature an indulgent, dessert-inspired twist on a classic cookout side. Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans: Bursting with notes of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans offer a sweet, playful take inspired by the iconic frozen treat. Nostalgic and very unexpected, this flavor packs a firework of fruity taste. Start a conversation at your next cookout with these unexpected, buzzworthy flavors.

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