Octobriana Goes Full Tilt Boogie in Dead Good Comics May 2023 Solicits

Stuart Taylor, Lucy James, Simon Fraser, N. Steven Harris, Simone Ragazzoni, Ellie Wright, Sofie Dodgson are back with a new Octobriana volume, Octobriana & Underground: Full Tilt Boogie, celebrating the public domain Russian superheroine in the light of… certain recent events. Publishers Dead Good Comics are also making the previous 50th Anniversary edition available again, with their May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

OCTOBRIANA & UNDERGROUND FULL TILT BOOGIE #1 (OF 2) CVR A PA

DEAD GOOD COMICS

MAR231419

MAR231420 – OCTOBRIANA & UNDERGROUND FULL TILT BOOGIE #1 (OF 2) CVR B 5

MAR231421 – OCTOBRIANA & UNDERGROUND FULL TILT BOOGIE #1 (OF 2) CVR C 10

(W) Stuart Taylor, Lucy James (A) Simon Fraser, N. Steven Harris, Simone Ragazzoni, Ellie Wright, Sofie Dodgson (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn

Following on from the all-star Octobriana With Love 50th Anniversary Edition, Octobriana and the Underground are back! Get ready for two exciting tales + a special two-page recap of previous events for new readers.

Gamespot and Giant Bomb's Lucy James makes their comic book writing debut in DOXXING MATCH, throwing the Underground into a madcap VR metaverse, featuring eye-popping art from Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers Universe).

Stu Taylor and N. Steven Harris take a trip back to the 1970s in GOD HATES A COWARD. A simple heist mission hits a snag, when the Underground collide with the combined machinations of Baba Yaga, Sister Disturbia and the best that the Soviet Red Army has to offer… Mother Russia!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

OCTOBRIANA WITH LOVE #1 CVR A MARGUERITE SAUVAGE (O/A)

DEAD GOOD COMICS INC.

MAR231422

MAR231423 – OCTOBRIANA WITH LOVE #1 CVR B JOYCE CHIN (O/A) (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips, Stuart Taylor, Andrea Towers (A) Simon Fraser, Marc Laming, N. Steven Harris, Andy Belanger, Stephen Byrne, Juni Ba, Vincenzo Riccardi (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

David Bowie was going to make a superhero movie about her. Billy Idol has a tattoo of her. And now, 50 years since her debut, celebrate the return of one of the most enigmatic comic book characters that you've never heard of! Octobriana With Love is an all-star, 64-page, full color softcover graphic novel, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the cult underground Russian superhero by an exciting mix of creative talent.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 0