Oni Press Launches New EC Comics Title, Outlaw Showdown, In October

Oni Press launches new EC Comics title, Outlaw Showdown with John Arcudi, Brian Azzarello, David Lapham, Tony Moore, Ann Nocenti, and more

Oni Press are publishing a Western EC Comics title, the first in a new series of fiant-sized 56 page EC Comics genre species starting with new work by John Arcudi, Brian Azzarello, David Lapham, Tony Moore, Ann Nocenti, and more, which will visit "EC's trademark brand of hard-won vengeance upon storytelling genres from across the ages . . . from prehistoric survival to crime and punishment in epochs far beyond our own."

EC OUTLAW SHOWDOWN #1

WRITTEN BY JOHN ARCUDI, BRIAN AZZARELLO, TONY MOORE, ANN NOCENTI

ART BY DAVID LAPHAM, TONY MOORE, AND MORE

COVERS BY LEE BERMEJO, TONY MOORE, LADRÖNN, SHAWN McMANUS, RIAN HUGHES

ON SALE OCTOBER 22th, 2025 | $8.99 | 56 PAGES | FC

Debuting this October in our inaugural bonfire of bullets: As the sun settles high above this bone-dry stretch of mesa, wipe the blood from your boot heels and place your wagers as Oni Press and EC Comics raise their pistols to pump six cylinders of hot lead and cold hearts into OUTLAW SHOWDOWN #1 – EC's first 56-page special celebrating revenge and retribution on the lawless frontiers of the Old West! Gunfighters, scoundrels, butchers, and bandits—they'll all join us here to draw down on fate itself as coffin-bound creators John Arcudi (B.P.R.D.), Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Tony Moore (The Walking Dead), Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), and more rain hellfire and fury from the holsters on their hip. Plus, as an extra-added bounty: Saddle up for a newly remastered and authentically restored tale of hard-fought Western justice from the EC vaults!

"Ever since we first began drawing up plans for the return of EC Comics at Oni Press, we knew there were genres and stories that would fit EC like a glove – and westerns were always close to the top of that list," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "It's no secret that classic Golden Age series like GUNFIGHTER and SADDLE JUSTICE have always been integral – if somewhat under-considered – components of EC's destructive DNA. But, with OUTLAW SHOWDOWN – and the other forthcoming genre specials that will follow in its wake – we're aiming to enhance and amplify the combustible combination of ingredients that has made EC's stories sing – or scream! – across 70-plus years of comics history. These are stories that will grab you tighter than a hangman's noose . . . and leave you kicking and screaming for more before the last page is through."

"For years the western genre has been wildly underrepresented in modern day comics and now some of the greatest storytellers just cannot wait to get their twisted inventions to the page with shysters, cowboys and zombie or two at the helm," said Sierra Hahn, Oni Press Editor-in-Chief. "We're honored by this creative line up who will doubtless entertain and terrify until the ink runs dry."