Orbital Comics to Revive Zippo Records in London's West End

Well, that was a fun surprise reading the latest Popbitch mailing out. And advertisement that was rather close to home.

Soho Music are pleased to announce the opening of a new record store in Soho @ Orbital Space, the legendary comics shop in Seven Dials on Saturday 31st October. This Dad and Lad team have also recently opened Zippo Records in Stoke Newington @ Bolt Motorcycles (N16 0AH). Follow @sohomusiccompany or @zipporecords on Instagram and show in either store to get £2 off your first purchase.

Orbital Comics, now going by the name Orbital Space, has had quite the year. Leaving Diamond Comic Distributors, seeing ructions amongst staff over a relaunch, introducing a pop-up shop courtesy of online store Comic Toolbox to address the weekly Wednesday Warriors, staying in shutdown longer than other stores, coming out of it with a world-class barista, galleries of counter-culture comics original artwork, a David Bowie comic art print store, and now gaining a record shop section as well, from the hippest vinyl slingers in town.

Pete Flanaghan of Soho Music and the former Zippo Records of Clapham has kept the spirit alive with and setting up a new Ecstatic Peace Library x Zippo Records as part of the Bolt Motorcycles custom builds and clothing store in Stoke Newington. And now he is bringing that into the heart of the West End, slap bang next to Leicester Square tube station. And in a stroke making Orbital Comics the hippest place to be in miles. It is worth considering that Forbidden Planet began in the heart of seventies punk culture, on Demark Street. Could something similar be happening on Great Newport Street, next door to the Arts Theatre on one side and the movie location for Diagon Alley on the other?