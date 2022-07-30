Patton Oswalt Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 30th of July, 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Minor Threats #1 by Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt and Scott Hepburn launches from Dark Horse Comics with this FOC cover by Christian Ward. "It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses . . . but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight City's premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state-desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from 'crossing that final line' in which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves. The debut series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum!"

Dark Horse launches Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 from Amanda Deibert and Lucas Marangon. "When the members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi jump to the rescue. But the operation quickly goes awry, and the Jedi find themselves cut off and surrounded by an army of battle droids! Danger and deception at the height of the Clone Wars, in Star Wars: Hyperspace #1. Series features fan-favorite heroes, vile villains, and unexpected twists and turns, brought to you by all-star authors Cecil Castellucci, Amanda Deibert, and Michael Moreci! All-new all-ages adventures from throughout the galaxy!"

With every issue of Department Of Truth by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds, Image Comics pushes the collectibility aspect with a 1:50 cover for #20. Because that's the level this comic can regularly support. "Cole Turner has come face to face with many horrors since enlisting with the Department of Truth. But as he learns more and more about the long-simmering war between the DoT and the Ministry of Lies, he must grapple with the greatest horror of all: that he may have pledged allegiance to the wrong side."

Frank Miller & Klaus Janson Daredevil Omnibus and the Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Omnibus both hit FOC from Marvel this weekend, while the long delayed Phantom Stranger Omnibus from DC Comics.

You may have noticed a Thunderbolts movie announced. Well, we have a new Thunderbolts #1 comic book by Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse, as well as a Marvel Tales reprint of the original Thunderbolts takes from Thunderbolts #1 and #2, as well as Hulk #449.

The new Magic The Gathering series, Ajani Goldman #1 comes to Boom Studios, written by Seanan McGuire with a mysteriously unnamed artist. "This standalone tale introduces new readers to fan favorite planeswalker Ajani Goldmane, while delving into his past adventures and uncovering surprising revelations for the brave healer's current fans! But what happens when the steadfast, valiant protector faces threats beyond his capabilities?"

Until My Knuckles Bleed #1 by Victor Santos gets a one-shot from Behemoth, unless they have changed their name by now. "Victor Santos, creator of Polar (now a Netflix motion picture) brings us a new story of crime and capes in the line of THE BOYS, WATCHMEN and SIN CITY set in the world of his new hit series Until My Knuckles Bleed, a one-deadly-shot about war, violence, consequences and redemption. Gabin Hart, former 90s superhero, is serving sentence for the events of the "Extremely Damaged" arc. If he wants some kind of mercy, he should tell something about one of the darkest stories of the most extreme of superhero ages. A story which involves his old team, the CIA and a buried creature in the heart of Europe."

Mr Easta #1 by Kit Wallis launches from Scout Comics including a 1:50 glow in the dark cover for FOC. "The gloriously demented mind of Kit Wallis brings the galactic adventures of the third best assassin in the universe to Scout Comics! Incredible, kinetically charged artwork blasts the blood, mayhem and quirky humor directly through your brain like a high-caliber bullet. In this issue, it's Elvis night at an interstellar backwater bar, but with all due respect to the King, that doesn't stop Mr. Easta. With the help of Frank, his teleportation parasite, who can also transform into any handheld weapon imaginable, it's business as usual. Be sure to stock up on Scout's next HIT series because the after-market prices will be killer."

Gun Honey launched a new series from Titan Comics, Blood For Blood #1 by Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng with this Robert McGinnis FOC cover. "With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?"

Kold #1 by Michael Patrick Rogers and Federica Mancin launches from Source Point Press. "In a modern-day Ebenezer Scrooge-esque tale, a cruel old man named Homer goes ice fishing with his dog. The man is desperate to resolve the guilt that burns deep down in his conscience. Homer went fishing for forgiveness, but all he caught was hell."

Batman: Dear Detective is a one-shot by Lee Bermejo with this 1:50 FOC foil cover. "BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo's most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight's never-ending crusade."

Blade In The Dark #1 by Morgan Quaid and Willi Roberts launches from Scout Comics' Black Caravan. "They came, masked, in the dead of night and burned the village to ash. Rook of the Hidden Song, sole survivor to his people, must seek Vengeance. Yet the path ahead is strewn with hidden dangers; monstrous creatures inhabiting the skins of the dead and dying, human soldiers warped by supernatural forces and rogue gods intent on mischief and destruction. Rook must cut a path of blood and reclaim the treasured heart of his ashen village or die in the attempt and take his place alongside his slaughtered kin

Highball #1 by Stuart Moore and Fred Harper launches from Ahoy Comics. "BATTLESTAR GALACTICA meets THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE—for a game of darts, over shots! Meet space pilot HIGHBALL, the best shot in the galaxy—except for one problem: he can only hit the target when he's dead drunk. In this outrageous first issue, he faces off against a fierce but alluring bird-warrior, a disturbingly racist A.I., a crypto-obsessed fellow pilot, the maddening bureaucracy of Space Corp—and, of course, his own shameful inadequacies. Highball: SAVING THE GALAXY, ONE PINT AT A TIME!"

Knockturn County #1 by James E Roche and Axur Eneas launches from Scout as "an adult crime noir set in a classic children's book universe – as if Dr. Seuss took a few swigs of whimsical whiskey and ran amok through Sin City. Varying tales converge and collide in this county built on blood, as a rhyming narrative leads readers through a tangled web of death, booze, drugs, and betrayal. This debut issue follows an obsessed detective who puts his badge aside to hunt for his missing ex, and a little girl in the scariest place of all: her home. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume."

New Rat City #1 by Honor Vincent and George Quadros launched from Scout. "It's 2083, and there's not much left of New York City after years of floods, pests, and infrastructure mismanagement. Broadway is a sea of grass that ends at the 59th street floodwall, and tourists arrive by ferry to take glass bottom boat tours of downtown and the outer boroughs. The only people keeping the city habitable for its few remaining residents are the pest controllers, and humane laws mean they generally aren't allowed to kill. Felicia Shepherd is a pest controller who has recently taken over the family business, after her mother disappeared and a rat-related accident took her dad out of commission. Felicia does the best she can for her clients, but her job becomes much harder when swarms of unnervingly organized pests start running rampant across the city!"

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.