First Look at Peach Momoko's Demon Days: Cursed Web #1

Here's a first look at Peach Momoko's Demon Days: Cursed Web #1, out in September, which sees her take on X-Men's Mystique, Sabretooth and Spider-Gwen, and others. And Bleeding Cool has a look within the pages of the book published in September. The series takes classic Marvel Comics characters and puts them through the filter of Peach Momoko's own culture of illustration, creating new takes on some well-known characters. Momoko made a big impression on Western comics, after being published by Grant Morrison in Heavy Metal Magazine, and becoming the premier cover artist in the direct market, before being snapped up exclusively as part of Marvel's Stormbringer line.

DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

Design Variant by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by BENGAL

Variant Cover by AGNES GARBOWSKA

Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

Variant Cover by TRADD MOORE

Variant Cover by JUNGGUEN YOON

SPIDERS AND WOLVES AND YOKAI…OH MY!

Mariko Yashida journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too — a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws — and they're after Mariko! Don't miss this epic tale, straight from the creative mind of STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO! Book THREE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99