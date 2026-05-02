Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Amanda Kahl, Joseph Schmalke, Midnight Factory, Prophets Of Doom

Prophets Of Doom #1 in Midnight Factory's Full July 2026 Solicits

Joseph Schmalke and Amanda Kahl's Prophets Of Doom #1 launches in Midnight Factory's Full July 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Joseph Schmalke’s Prophets Of Doom #1 debuts in Midnight Factory’s July 2026 solicits via Massive Indies and Lunar.

Amanda Kahl joins Schmalke on the four-issue mature horror series, with a 1:10 variant cover by Ben Templesmith.

Prophets Of Doom follows three preachers summoning ancient evils to spark a mini-Apocalypse and revive their flocks.

Midnight Factory expands Joseph Schmalke’s horror line with a new release alongside his Seven Years in Darkness run.

Joseph Schmalke launches Prophets Of Doom #1, drawn by Amanda Kahl, in Midnight Factory's July 2026 solicits and solicitations, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

PROPHETS OF DOOM #1 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) Amanda Kahl

When their fire-and-brimstone sermons fail to attract the crowds or cash they once did, three evangelical preachers hatch a desperate plan to rebuild their flocks and line their pockets with the help of a forbidden text. Their plan: summon five ancient evils to invade Heaven on a suicide mission, triggering a mini-Apocalypse and putting butts back in their pews. It's over-the-top grindhouse exploitation at its finest in this offering from writer Joseph Schmalke (We Don't Kill Spiders, Seven Years in Darkness) and newcomer artist Amanda Kahl. With a special 1:10 cover by Ben Templesmith. Suggested for Mature readers. $4.99 6/1/2026

Joseph Schmalke, comic book writer, artist, and publisher based in Westbrook, Maine, specialises in horror, sci-fi, dark fantasy, and bizarre-themed comic books, often handling both writing and art duties on his projects. He runs Midnight Factory Press, which focuses on horror, sci-fi, and unconventional comics, and has previously been involved with Black Caravan/Scout Comics/CEX as a co-publisher. But that was a while ago. These days, he publishes directly, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. He is known for titles such as We Don't Kill Spiders, Murder Hobo, One Last Trick, Prophets of Doom, The Infernal Pact, Cherry Blackbird, Phantom Starkiller, and The Electric Black, but these days it's mostly for his continuing comic book series, Seven Years in Darkness. But in Midnight Factory's July 2026 solicits and solicitations, we have something new with Amanda Kahl. Kahl is best known for her long-running fantasy webcomic Age of Night, which she has been working on for over ten years (as of 2026) as well as drawing the gay superhero comic I Am the First?

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