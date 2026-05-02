Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Eyrie, Hoffman, Madame Tarantula, shudder, Squid Girl, Warrant

Warrant & Hoffman July 2026 Full Solicits With Squid Girl And Shudder

Warrant and Hoffman's July 2026 full solicits with the launch of Squid Girl Magazine, and more Eyrie, Shudder and Madame Tarantula

Article Summary Squid Girl Magazine #1 headlines Hoffman International’s July 2026 solicits, launching a new horror magazine on 7/8.

Hoffman also brings Eyrie Magazine #12 and Madame Tarantula #2, expanding its July 2026 horror lineup.

Warrant Publishing answers with Shudder #30 and Shudder Annual #5, continuing its retro black-and-white horror run.

Both publishers channel Warren and EC-inspired magazine horror, sharing creative DNA and a classic anthology feel.

Hoffman International launches Squid Girl Magazine #1, and brings out Eyrie Magazine #12 and Madame Tarantula #2 in their July 2026 solicitations. While Warrant Publishing puts out Shudder #30 and the fifth Shudder Annual in theirs. Both have a shared EC Comics aesthetic and have shared DNA, so I shove their solicitations together until they start doiung it themselves…

SQUID GIRL MAGAZINE #1 MIKE HOFFMAN (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman, Edward Fedory (A) Mike Hoffman, Cardona (CA) Mike Hoffman

She haunts the aquatic seascape with her mysterious servants, battling mankind's ongoing cruelties with her uniquely incredible Humanoid and Squid genetics! $8.95 7/8/2026

EYRIE MAGAZINE #12 MIKE HOFFMAN (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman, Jason Crawley, Trevor Denham, Manek Deboto (A) Various (CA) Mike Hoffman

Another classic collection of unforgettable Horror tales, brought to you by the talented creative crew of EYRIE Magazine! Artists: Mike Hoffman, Robert Smith, Rob Moran, Juan Rendo, M. Ercole, Angel Alonso

$8.95 7/8/2026

MADAME TARANTULA MAGAZINE #2 MIKE HOFFMAN (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman, Enrico Teodorani (A) Mike Hoffman, Antonio Conversano, Val Mayerik (CA) Mike Hoffman

The dark heroine of the far-flung Futurewest contines her fierce battles against heartlessly inhuman robotic lifeforms that have hijacked the Earth itself! $8.95 7/8/2026

Warrant Publishing Company specialises in horror comics and illustrated magazines. It focuses on reviving the style and spirit of the classic Warren Publishing titles from the 1960s and 1970s (such as Creepy, Eerie, and Vampirella), which were known for their black-and-white horror anthology stories, dramatic artwork, and magazine format, free of the Comics Code Authority restrictions. Michael Hoffman used to publish his Eyrie magazine takeoff of Eerie through them, but now uses his own name to do so as Hoffman International. While Warrant Publishing continues its Vampirella takeoff as Vampiress Carmilla and their own Frank Frazetta covers. But both sit side by side, with their own period-appropriate horror anthologies in the Massive Indies section of Lunar Distribution and so they do here as well… almost as if readers can jump from one to the other and back again, willy nilly… well, willy or nilly. Your choice.

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