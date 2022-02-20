Phoenix Song: Echo #5 Preview: A Bad Time to Daydream

While Forge holds off The Adversary, Echo is reminiscing about the past in this preview of Phoenix Song: Echo #5. Once again, Millennial nostalgia strikes when least expected! Check out the preview below.

Phoenix Song: Echo #5

by Rebecca Roanhorse & Luca Maresca & Kyle Charles, cover by Cory Smith

THE END IS NEAR! WHO WILL RISE? As the threads of Maya Lopez's life unravel, Forge and River face the Adversary in the White Hot Room! In the final chapter of Rebecca Roanhorse's blazing series, the ultimate battle of will and strength will determine if Echo can rise from the ashes of the Adversary's nefarious manipulations.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620102000511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620102000521 – PHOENIX SONG: ECHO 5 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

