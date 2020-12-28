Pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read Get A Graphic Novel, Tell No Tales

Sam Maggs and Kendra Wells have a brand new graphic novel coming out in February, Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Southern Seas, out on the 8th of February 2021, from Amulet. Tell No Tales is based on the lives and exploits of the real-life pirate duo Anne Bonny and Mary Read.

A swashbuckling adventure inspired by the historical exploits of real-life female pirates. Anne Bonny had it all—her own ship, a pirate crew, and a fearsome reputation—but a new enemy has her on the run and it'll take all of Anne's courage to stay afloat. The night before a major heist, Anne has an unsettling dream, and come morning, the robbery is thwarted by Woodes Rogers, a zealot who has sworn to eliminate piracy. With no plan to escape, Anne must persuade her crew to seek the meaning of her dream—or perish. Full of sass, solidarity, and swordplay, Tell No Tales is a graphic novel about belonging, belief, and how far we're willing to go to protect the ones we love.

The publishers say that the story features a strong, diverse cast of female and non-binary lead characters fighting to maintain their freedom and be their own people and showcases the power of chosen family, magnificence of female pirates, and timeless allure of high-seas adventure. It comes out just in time for Women's History Month in March.

Sam Maggs is a writer of books, comics, and video games, the author of The Fangirl's Guide to the Galaxy, Fan Girl and Girl Squads, and has written for comics such as Captain Marvel, Unstoppable Wasp, Star Trek. My Little Pony, Transformers and Jem and the Holograms. Kendra Wells is an illustrator, comics artist, colourist, and designer whose clients include The Nib and The New Yorker. Here's a preview of the graphic novel to come.