Posted in: Comics | Tagged: david marquez, UnChosen

Preview Of David Marquez's The UnChosen from Image Comics in July 2025

A preview of David Marquez's The UnChosen from Image Comics in July 2025

Article Summary Discover David Marquez's debut creator-owned series, The UnChosen, in print from Image Comics this July.

Follow 13-year-old Aida as she navigates a city she destroyed, pursued by rival forces with secret agendas.

Experience a gripping post-apocalyptic tale from the acclaimed Uncanny X-Men and Miles Morales artist.

Explore the captivating blend of survival drama and mystery as Aida uncovers her mysterious past.

Three years ago, David Marquez began publishing his creator-owned comic The UnChosen on the digital platform Zestworld. And now it's coming to print as a four-issue mini-series from Image Comics beginning in July 2025… post-apocalyptic isn't the word for it. But it will do for now.

UNCHOSEN #1 (OF 4) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

(W/A/CA) David Marquez

MINISERIES PREMIERE

13-year-old Aida wakes in a city laid waste by a massive explosion—a scene of devastation that SHE caused. Pursued by rival forces wielding incredible powers, she must discover who truly wants to help her, who wants to control her, and the truth behind her own mysterious past. Acclaimed creator DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-Men, Miles Morales) makes his highly anticipated debut as both writer and artist on his first creator-owned series. A post-apocalyptic battle for survival à la The Last of Us, but following the source of destruction, not the cure. Retail: $3.99

Initial Due Date: 5/22/2025

FOC Date: 6/16/2025

In-Store Date: 7/9/2025

THE UNCHOSEN #1 (OF 4) by DAVID MARQUEZ

COVER C (1:25) / COVER D (1:50) PEACH MOMOKO COVER E BLANK SKETCH

JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

13-year-old Aida wakes in a city laid waste by a massive explosion—a scene of devastation that SHE caused. Pursued by rival forces wielding incredible powers, she must discover who truly wants to help her, who wants to control her, and the truth behind her own mysterious past. Acclaimed creator DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-Men, Miles Morales) makes his highly anticipated debut as both writer and artist on his first creator-owned series. A post-apocalyptic battle for survival à la The Last of Us, but following the source of destruction, not the cure.

And for comparison sake, this is how that first prologue appeared on Zestworld.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!