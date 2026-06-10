Posted in: Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bag, energon, mask, robert kirkman, rom, skybound

All Three Surprise Comics Inside Today's M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag

All Three Surprise Energon Universe Comics Inside Today's M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag from Skybound, Image Comics and Hasbro

As well as the new M.A.S.K. #1 comic published by Skybound/Image Comics today, there are three seemingly impossible free comics inside the blind bags as well, in a variety of different forms. It was Skybound that started the blind bag craze in comic books, and they did so better than anyone with the first, Invincible: Battle Beast #1, by putting bonus comic books in there that could not, or should not exist. Like a special edition of Invincible: Battle Beast #2, which wouldn't be out for another month. Or a reprint of the Invincible/Spider-Man crossover from Marvel's own Marvel Team-Up comic book. That shouldn't have been allowed. And while many have copied Skybound's innovation and seen great success, none have come close to that initial blind bag that held impossibility within its plastic. Until today when Skybound/Image Comics did it again.

Bleeding Cool already scooped the news that inside at least some of the M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags published tomorrow by Skybound/Image Comics is a new, surprise comic book called M.A.S.K. Origins #1, telling the backstory of the new M.A.S.K. team, from Joshua Williamson, Robert Kirkman, Andrea Milana, Dan Mora, Lee Loughridge, and Mike Spicer.

Then we had the news that the second surprise comic was Rom #1 by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, the Void Rivals team. Which means that, yes, Rom is joining M.A.S.K. along with Transformers, G.I, Joe and Void Rivals in the Energon Universe, from Image Comics and Skybound.

And now there's the word that the third issue is a copy of next month's M.A.S.K. #2 with a foil cover, a whole thirty days thereabouts early.

MASK #1 CVR R BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr , Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Various

NEW SERIES THE NEXT PHASE OF THE ENERGON UNIVERSE STARTS HERE! The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K. — a network of specialists recruited to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles–and their drivers–into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardize their entire mission? Powerhouse creators DAN WATTERS and PYE PARR launch the most anticipated new series of the year, where anyone–and everyone–in the Energon Universe must join the fight for humanity's survival. This is the first-ever Energon Universe blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get ANY of the solicited M.A.S.K. #1 covers, A-K, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are rare SURPRISE variant covers related to the Energon Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE covers will not be announced publicly in advance of the M.A.S.K. #1 release. $5.99 6/10/2026

(W) (A) , (CA) Various NEW SERIES THE NEXT PHASE OF THE ENERGON UNIVERSE STARTS HERE! The world is becoming a terrifying place. Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K. — a network of specialists recruited to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment's notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles–and their drivers–into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker's own secrets jeopardize their entire mission? Powerhouse creators DAN WATTERS and PYE PARR launch the most anticipated new series of the year, where anyone–and everyone–in the Energon Universe must join the fight for humanity's survival. This is the first-ever Energon Universe blind bag program. The blind bags will include a chance to get ANY of the solicited M.A.S.K. #1 covers, A-K, intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are rare SURPRISE variant covers related to the Energon Universe that can be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE covers will not be announced publicly in advance of the M.A.S.K. #1 release. $5.99 6/10/2026 MASK #2

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Pye Parr

THE NEW HIT ENERGON UNIVERSE SERIES CONTINUES! Bruce Sato and Gloria Baker—are you ready to save the world? As Matt Trakker's newest M.A.S.K. recruits race to recover a weapon of unknown origin, V.E.N.O.M. strikes!

$3.99 7/8/2026

Rom the Spaceknight was a Marvel Comics superhero who originated from the license to a 1978 Parker Brothers electronic action figure and created a rich backstory, personality, and integration into the Marvel Universe, outlasting the toy. Written by Bill Mantlo and drawn by Sal Buscema, later Steve Ditko, the series ran until 1986. With Rom, a poet from the planet Galador, who underwent a process to become a Spaceknight when the shapeshifting, sorcery-using alien invaders known as Dire Wraiths threatened his world, and who follows them to Earth. IDW Publishing, which previously had the Hasbro license and now owns Parker Brothers, rebooted Rom and crossed over with other Hasbro properties like Transformers and G.I. Joe. In 2023, Marvel began releasing omnibus collections of the original 1979–1986 series. And now it seems it's Skybound's turn to bring Rom into a wider storytelling universe, and they are doing it by blind bag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!