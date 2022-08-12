PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Are Killing The Children

PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies gets a full reprint run from the publisher that is not meant to be doing this anyone, Image Comics, with third printings for #1, #2 and #3, and second printings for #4 which came out this week. Then Boom Studios sends Grim #3 and Something Is Killing The Children #25 to second prints. And Vault Comics sends Mindset #1 back for seconds as well.

PrintWatch: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 (OF 8) 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN229009

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

SERIES PREMIERE If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #2 (OF 8) 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN229010

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

EIGHT BILLION GENIES have appeared on earth with one wish for everyone on the planet. We've seen the first eight seconds after the genies arrived, and the first eight minutes-now brace yourself for the first eight hours, when many insane and foolish and wonderful wishes are made, and our heroes (a group of lovely people stuck in a dive bar in Detroit) try to survive the growing wishpocalypse!In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #3 (OF 8) 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN229011

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

We explore the first eight days after eight billion genies appeared on earth, offering one wish each to every man, woman, and child. The wish-proof Lampwick Tavern has provided a safe haven for our eight heroes so far, but now they must undertake a crucial mission into a world utterly remade by frivolous and bizarre wishes. With a special appearance from history's most famous drunkards!In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: EIGHT BILLION GENIES #4 (OF 8) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN229012

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

Welcome to…THE FIRST EIGHT WEEKS! As the world continues to change in the wake of genies appearing to everyone on Earth and offering them a single wish, things are getting intense! Plenty of folks have wished for superpowers, and we all know what happens when you get a bunch of superpowered people together-they fight! How will our heroes survive THE POWERED AGE?In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: GRIM #2 3RD PTG FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN228428

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Flaviano

Jessica Harrow finds herself trapped between the worlds of the living and the dead-something that no other reaper has ever experienced! Just what makes her so special? Can she make her way back to the afterlife, and what exactly is going to happen now that she can walk amongst the living? The mystery deepens in this new series from acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan-favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants)!In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 2ND PTG DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN228427

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

With over two million copies of the series sold to date, the first arc of Erica's mission in Tribulation reaches its shocking conclusion in this milestone anniversary issue that no Something is Killing the Children fan will want to miss! While Erica's blades are occupied with an entity unlike anything she's faced, she receives a phone call… with tragedy on the other end of the line. As things look dire, someone Erica once saved may have to find unexpected help to return the favor…In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: MINDSET #1 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUN228227

(W) Zack Kaplan (A/CA) John Pearson

When an introverted tech geek accidentally discovers mind control, he and his friends do something unexpected – they put the science into an app to help users break their technology addiction. But as their Mindset app achieves a dangerous cult following, lies, conspiracies, and murder come to light. Are they helping people or controlling them?In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 15, 2022 SRP: $4.99