Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman, al ewing

Qard, Rao, Sur And Aur in Absolute Green Lantern #6 (Spoilers)

Qard, Rao, Sur And Aur - Terms of Engagement In Absolute Green Lantern #6 (Spoilers)

Absolute Green Lantern #6 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay, published today by DC Comics, is down for explaining terms, layers, worlds within worlds to the Absolute nature of Oa, and those affected by it, intentionally or otherwise. With four terms, Qard, Rao, Sur and Aur making the headlines…

With Absolute John Stewart, who has gained angelic knowledge able to split it all out.

The four levels of light, including Qard, close to Qward, created by John Broome and Gil Kane for the second issue of Green Lantern, as a planet in the Antimatter Universe, and an analogue to the Oa in the main universe. Another one is Rao. Which is you are also reading Absolute Superman today…

… ties it into that universe as well, as the god of light and sun of Krypton. Not the only tie in, in Absolute Green Lantern today…

The Ra's… Hector Hammond's Absolute rivals.

With the Absolute Evil one-shot coming, where all the bad guy businessmen will meet up…

Okay but where were we? Oh yes, Sur is from Abin Sur, and Aur from Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's nonsense-words approach in The Green Lantern Volume 2… but what else do they all mean here?

So basically a giant sorting hat going Grifffindor… and John Stewart got the gold medal. And Hal Jordan the booby prize?

It all depends on your perspective, of course.

Or is it the booby prize?

These are the rules, whichever way you look at them. Even if you think they are all bunk…

Absolute Green Lantern #6 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay is published today by DC Comics

Absolute Green Lantern #6

by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay

Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan face judgment. But what will the Lantern's verdict be?

by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan face judgment. But what will the Lantern's verdict be? Absolute Superman #11 by Jason Aaron, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Clay Mann

For five years, he's been on the run, hounded across our planet, and treated like a criminal…yet his only crime was being born somewhere else. Now Superman's rage threatens to engulf the world at the urging of Ra's al Ghul. And the only ones who can save the day…are Kal-El's dead parents.

For five years, he's been on the run, hounded across our planet, and treated like a criminal…yet his only crime was being born somewhere else. Now Superman's rage threatens to engulf the world at the urging of Ra's al Ghul. And the only ones who can save the day…are Kal-El's dead parents. ABSOLUTE EVIL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!