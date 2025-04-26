Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: The Question

Question: All Along The Watchtower #6 Preview: Renee's Last Stand

The epic finale of Question: All Along The Watchtower #6 arrives this Wednesday as Renee Montoya faces down the mastermind behind the Justice League Unlimited's crisis.

DON'T MISS THE EPIC FINALE! With the Watchtower collapsing around her, the Question–and an unexpected ally–must rally her team to take on the mastermind behind the downfall of the Justice League Unlimited's home base! Can Renee not only survive but also maintain her new place in the DC Universe? Find out in the epic conclusion to The Question: All Along the Watchtower!

QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #6

DC Comics

0225DC087

0225DC088 – Question: All Along The Watchtower #6 Jorge Fornes Cover – $4.99

0225DC089 – Question: All Along The Watchtower #6 Denys Cowan Cover – $4.99

0225DC090 – Question: All Along The Watchtower #6 AL Kaplan Cover – $4.99

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

DON'T MISS THE EPIC FINALE! With the Watchtower collapsing around her, the Question–and an unexpected ally–must rally her team to take on the mastermind behind the downfall of the Justice League Unlimited's home base! Can Renee not only survive but also maintain her new place in the DC Universe? Find out in the epic conclusion to The Question: All Along the Watchtower!

In Shops: 4/30/2025

SRP: $3.99

