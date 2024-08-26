Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Nap Comix, Rachael Smith, Webtoon

Rachael Smith's Nap Comix Reaches 200 Episodes On Webtoon

Rachael Smith has been making regular diary comics about her and her son Henry, since July 2023, available free on Webtoon.

These diary comics offer honest and heartwarming insights into parenthood, drawn during Henry's naps.

Smith's work is praised as her most important, dealing with highs and lows of parenting in a relatable way.

Known for mental health themes, Smith has acclaimed titles like Quarantine Comix and Stand in Your Power.

Rachael Smith has been making regular diary comics about her and her son Henry, since July 2023. These scribbly, urgent, honest slices of life are usually captured quickly, whilst Henry is napping. Detailing the highs and lows of parenthood (nursery settles, nappy changes, friendships, breastfeeding, illnesses, etc…) The comics have been heralded as Smith's finest, most important work to date, and with the project hitting 200 episodes today, Rachael (and probably Henry) feel that it is the perfect time to dive in, and get a good hefty chunk of the work. Especially since Nap Comix can be read for free right here.

"Diary comics about being a new mum from award-winning comic creator Rachael Smith. Named 'Nap Comix' because Rachael usually draws them whilst her son Henry is napping. Updates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays."

Rachael Smith is a comic artist and writer who is best known for making comics that deal with mental health issues with warm, relatable humour. She has created a number of critically acclaimed autobiographical and other graphic novels including Quarantine Comix, Snippets, Glass Half Empty, Wired Up Wrong, Stand in Your Power, The Queen's Favorite Witch, Artificial Flowers, and The Rabbit. Rachael has worked on Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor comic series for three years. as well aa Isabella & Blodwen and the Flimsy Kitten comic series, and he has created work for The New Yorker, Image, Boom! Studios, and Mad Cave, among others.

And she has now taken inspiration from her newest creation, Henry. "Nap Comix is something everyone should be reading for both wonderful feel good moments and insights into our human condition and is definitely recommended for every new parent to get a realistic, warts-and-all view on how wonderful and difficult this whole new child thing can be" said Richard Bruton at Comiccon. And you can see if that tracks right here right now…

