Red Skull Was Right? Ta-Nehisi Coates Finishes Captain America Run

Recently, the Washington Times pretended that Captain America has said that The American Dream wasn't real. Then Fox News, Dean Cain and others pretended to be offended by this. Fox News specifically asked if Marvel was politicising Captain America without realising that Captain America was, from the get-go, a blatant and admitted act of politicisation – and has always been used as a symbol of propaganda. It's kinda his thing. And indeed the recent United States Of Captain America comic in question was rather thoughtful and subtle, certainly compared to a variety of political statements made by Cap over his eighty years.

But this week sees the publication of the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on the main Captain America series, which has seen The Red Skull adopt a more modern fashion regarding indoctrination of the masses, which some have found comparable to right-wing commentators of the day, specifically the language of Jordan Peterson. Surely this would be more like the kind of thing The Washington Times was looking for? So first, the Red Skull and Captain America break bread, and Steve Rogers asks the Skull to justify how he had killed off a number of his supporters.

While the Red Skull looks to Captain America's own history as a man out of time, discovering a world that was not how he had left it, mirroring the Red Skull's own experience, and calling him out as a hypocrite.

And letting the Red Skull monologue himself to death. Something he embraces.

As the Black Widow once said in a movie or two, "thank you for your co-operation."

Or course, just because the Red Skull is a murdering monster who holds them in contempt and will kill them at any point, and this is exposed to all his followers – doesn't mean he'll actually lose them. Not all of them anyway.

"The Red Skull Was Right" was coined by a certain Richard Spencer five years ago, of course… there are T-shirts and everything.

