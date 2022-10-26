Remember the Fifth of November For San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Badges

It's time. San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs from the 20th to the 23rd of July, 2023. And those wanting to attend can buy their tickets this weekend. Last year had a lot of tickets following over from the cancelled pandemic shows, so it might be a little easier to attend this time. There's none of the press-refresh game from the Big Bang Theory days. But you will have to have all your ducks in a row for the 5th of November 2022.

That means registering or validating your Member ID with San Diego Comic-Con's organisers in advance. Then you'll need to come by the website for the virtual waiting room at 8 am PT, 11 pm ET and 4 pm BST. The badge sale will then begin an hour later, with everyone who has logged in, placed in line. That's the theory. As the organisers say "there are more eligible attendees than available badges and not everyone will be able to purchase a badge during Open Registration. Entry into the waiting room does not guarantee a badge or registration session."

What you will need for San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Comic-Con Member ID and Last Name of friends (if purchasing for others), the days they want, and your credit/debit card at the ready. Eligible participants can purchase badges for up to 3 people (yourself included, if you choose).

And how much it will cost

BADGE TYPE Adult Junior* U.S. Military /

Senior* Preview Night $55 $27 $27 Thursday $75 $37 $37 Friday $75 $37 $37 Saturday $75 $37 $37 Sunday $50 $25 $25

*Children (12 and under) are free with a paying adult. Juniors (ages 13 -17) pay the reduced junior prices. Active-duty military with ID and seniors (ages 60 years and older) pay the reduced U.S. Military/Senior price. The Military/Senior pricing does not extend to military veterans and dependents. All purchases are subject to a $10 handling fee per member.

Good luck on November the 5th, folks. Brits, make sure you get in to San Diego Comic-Con before the fireworks start.