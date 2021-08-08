Rodney Barnes & Jason Shawn Alexander Adapt Blacula as Graphic Novel

Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander, co-creator of Killadelphia and Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog from Image Comics, is to adapt the MGM Studios 1972 blacksploitation movie Blacula. It will be published by Rodney Barnes' new comic studio and publishing imprint Zombie Love Stories, in February 2022. Expanding from the original film, Barnes and Alexander's Blacula intends to build a bridge from the seventies' version of the iconic bloodsucker to our present-day world and all of its complications.

Barnes states "I first saw Blacula as an 8-year-old at the Capital Theater in Annapolis, Maryland and it had a profound effect on me. To bring the character to today's sensibilities is truly an honor." He sees the original movie as "using vampirism as a metaphor for slavery's long-term repercussions, the original film offered cultural commentary that spoke to a deeper social and psychological curse inflicted upon a whole people."

Zombie Love Studios is intended to be a creative space dedicated to storytelling from BIPOC perspectives in a format where they typically aren't told, allowing Barnes to expand his creative footprint while also making a larger impact on the comic industry by eliminating any limitations on such stories to get to the honest depiction of the culture.

In addition to Blacula, Barnes and Zombie Love Studios are set to release two additional titles in 2022: Crownsville, a ghost story set in the first black insane asylum in America, and Florence and Normandie, a science fiction epic set in South Los Angeles that Barnes has partnered with rapper Xzibit to create. Rodney Barnes is also the writer of Falcon, War Of The Bounty Hunters and Lando for Marvel Comics and James Bond for Dynamite. He is represented by UTA, Artists First, and attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.