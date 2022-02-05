Rosario Dawson Stars In La Borinqueña Graphic Novel

Rosario Dawson is an actor known for having several roles in comic-book adaptations. These include Gail in Sin City and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Claire Temple in five of the Marvel/Netflix series, providing the voices of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the DC Animated Movie Universe and Space Jam: A New Legacy and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in The Lego Batman Movie. In 2020, she portrayed Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, and is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ original series Ahsoka. But her latest role is in an actual comic book itself. Rosario Dawson posted the news on Instagram alongside an Instagram Story,

"La Borinqueña Guest Starring: (myself!) Rosario Dawson in @studiooneeightynine , produced with support from @nrdc_org , aims to spread awareness about the impacts of climate change and the importance of a clean energy transition in Puerto Rico. I joined the creator behind the @laborinquenacomics graphic novels, @mredgardonyc , and NRDC expert Luis Martinez to discuss the newest addition to the #LaBorinqueña series- out on April 6th with 8 variant covers (including one by my Uncle @gusvazquezart ) and available for preorder now at the link in my bio!

La Borinqueña is an original character and patriotic symbol presented in a classic superhero story created and written by graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez. Her powers are drawn from history and mysticism found on the island of Puerto Rico. The fictional character, Marisol Rios De La Luz, is a Columbia University Earth and Environmental Sciences Undergraduate student living with her parents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She takes a semester of study abroad in collaboration with the University of Puerto Rico. There she explores the caves of Puerto Rico and finds five similar sized crystals. Atabex, the Taino mother goddess, appears before Marisol once the crystals are united and summons her sons Yúcahu, the spirit of the seas and mountains and Juracan, the spirit of the hurricanes. They give Marisol superhuman strength, the power of flight, and control of the storms. And now… with added Rosario Dawson.

Eisner's Humanitarian Award winner Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez (Ricanstruction) returns with his original character La Borinqueña to team-up this time with actor/activist Rosario Dawson. This original story written by him is illustrated by Will Rosado, colored by Chris Sotomayor, and features cover art by Rita Fei. Published by Somos Arte with support from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Proceeds from the sales go to the La Borinqueña Grants Program which already has awarded $165,000 in grants to non-profits throughout Puerto Rico. Exclusive variant covers available by Bill SIenkiewicz, ChrisCross, Gus Vazquez, Leila Del Duca, Luciano Vecchio, and Rafael Albuquerque For more information about La Borinqueña and their philanthropic work in Puerto Rico please visit www.la-borinquena.com Made possible with support by NRDC (www.nrdc.org) In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $9.99

