SCOOP: Disney To Revive Marvel Double Feature In July 2025

Disney to revive seventies' Marvel Double Feature brand in July featuring Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Ms Marvel.

Marvel Feature was a comic book showcase series published by Marvel Comics in the 1970s as a tryout book intended to test the popularity of characters and concepts being considered for their own series. The first volume, which ran for twelve issues from 1971, led to the launch of The Defenders and Marvel Two-in-One, while volume two, which ran for 7 issues from 1975, led to an ongoing Red Sonja series. It also led to Marvel Double Feature in 1973, which was a renamed reprint of the sixties Tales Of Suspense series, which just ran two stories from different Marvel Comics characters, changing with each issue, and ran for 22 issues. The reprints were mostly Captain America and Iron Man, but by the end it switched to Captain America and Black Panther. Now Marvel's Double Feature is to be revived by Disney's Marvel Press Book Group with Black Panther and Doctor Strange, and then Spider-Man and Ms Marvel, both scheduled for the 1st of July 2025. Attached creators have not been named.

Two stand-alone, fully illustrated, full-color stories bound up to create one action-packed book! Black Panther has to clear his name when a dangerous weapon goes missing, and Doctor Strange must learn to ask for help after magic goes haywire. Marvel Double Features are two full-color, fully illustrated stories in one volume! Black Panther: The sacred Mound of Wakanda is being attacked by a rival Tribe, and Wakandans are growing restless. So it's bad timing when Black Panther is called away by the Avengers. A highly classified weapon has been stolen, and all signs point to Black Panther! With help from some familiar faces, Black Panther must clear his name and battle the greatest threat Wakanda has ever faced. Doctor Strange: When a group of werelizards mysteriously appear, Doctor Strange is ready for action. He has become the go-to hero for all things magical, but he'd prefer to work alone. As more attacks occur, Strange must seek guidance from a number of mystical allies. But when things get out of control, can Doctor Strange accept the counsel of his Super Hero comrades in order to save his best friend?

Two stand-alone, fully illustrated, full-color stories bound up to create one action-packed book! Spider-Man finds himself pitted against his fellow heroes, and Ms. Marvel gets in over her head when Jersey City is attacked from the skies. Marvel Double Features are two full-color, fully illustrated stories in one volume! Spider- Man: Peter Parker has a lot to juggle: school, friends, and secretly being Spider-Man. But his life gets even more complicated when some of his fellow Super Heroes, including Iron Man, start acting a lot like bad guys. Spider-Man soon finds himself outnumbered . . . Ms. Marvel: Kamala Khan tries to be a normal girl when she isn't suited up as Ms. Marvel. But it's hard to feel normal when her hometown of Jersey City is attacked by birds gone bad—birds that have evolved into some kind of human hybrid! She'll need some Thor-sized help to rediscover her inner warrior and save the day!

