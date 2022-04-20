Scott Snyder to Showcase Up-and-Coming Talent in IDW Anthology

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Scott Snyder will write a mini-series called Dark Spaces: Wildfire with artist Hayden Sherman as part of IDW's recent launch of multiple creator-owned comic book series. A press release from IDW reveals that Wildfire will be just the first of many future projects under the Dark Spaces name, as, in addition to writing more stories himself, Snyder also will curate future stories by up-and-coming creators for an anthology series at the publisher.

The press release explains:

Desperate people, desperate situations. In Dark Spaces, Snyder explores the decisions made—and irreversible actions taken—when the walls are closing in, when knuckles are white and teeth are bared. Each character-driven entry in the Dark Spaces anthology series is a fully contained, standalone story written by Scott Snyder. Championing the new generation of comic creators, Snyder will curate additional future projects fitting the Dark Spaces theme from promising young writers and artists.

And Snyder elaborates:

With Dark Spaces, I wanted to do something different. This is a chance to tell dark, grounded, character-driven stories that are totally unique. Plus, I wanted this to be a book where I could collaborate with a terrific up-and-coming talent like Hayden. It was also important to me to be able to hold the door open for even more new writers and artists. That's why Dark Spaces: Wildfire is its own story, but will also mark the beginning of a line of new books featuring other writers and artists curated by me. Mark Doyle and IDW saw the vision and have been amazing partners in helping me build this space.

Editor Mark Doyle also had a quote in the press release, but Bleeding Cool officially has a "no editors" policy, which is why nobody proofreads the articles here. Dark Spaces: Wildfire will come out monthly from July through August, with more announcements coming for more Dark Spaces comics coming out in 2023.