Scott Snyder & G Willow Wilson Join IDW Creator-Owned Comics Launch

It was last October that Bleeding Cool reported that at the Diamond Retailer Summit, IDW publisher Nachie Marsham declared an impressive goal, he wants to see 2022 relaunch IDW as the home for creators to bring their creator-owned comics. Fresh from their newly announced exclusive distribution deal with Penguin Random House, IDW has some notable creator-owned titles but they are few in number, and mostly come in from the publisher they bought, Top Shelf. But the likes of Canto, Locke & Key, and Usagi Yojimbo bat above their weight in this regard.

IDW publisher Nachie Marsham is a former Executive Editor at Disney Publishing Worldwide and the Marvel Press imprint, where he was known as Nachie Castro, as well as eight years in editorial at DC Comics and at Wizard Entertainment. And at the Diamond Retailer Summit talked about his plans for 2022 and the expansion of IDW across the creator-owned space. Senior editor and former DC Comics Vertigo and Black Label editor Mark Doyle has been tagged with the responsibility of tripling down on that creator-owned comics space, to be the "best possible home for creators to bring their own work".

And with this announcement, Mark Doyle has gone a long way to achieving it. Here are nine IDW creator-owned launches in July, with some big names, some you might have thought would be unavailable to IDW… and there will be another from John Ridley.

Dark Spaces: Wildfire, a thriller series written by Scott Snyder with art by Hayden Sherman, follows a group of female inmate firefighters deep into the smoldering California hills, where their desperate heist of a burning mansion will lead them to the score of a lifetime…or a deadly trap! IDW.

Trve Kvlt, a five-issue miniseries written by Scott Bryan Wilson with art by Liana Kangas, introduces Marty Tarantella, a down-on-his-luck loser whose last-ditch scheme to escape a lifetime of fast-food service sets him on a collision course with a cult of violent, Devil-worshiping lunatics! IDW.

Crashing, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Klein with art by Morgan Beem, throws open the doors of an emergency room filled with casualties of a superhuman war, where Rose Osler, a doctor on her own path of addiction and recovery, faces the most dangerous day of her medical career. IDW.

Earthdivers, an ongoing series written by Stephen Graham Jones with art by Davide Gianfelice, unites four Indigenous survivors in an apocalyptic near future as they embark on a bloody, one-way mission to save the world by traveling back in time to kill Christopher Columbus and prevent the creation of America. IDW.

Dead Seas, a six-issue miniseries written by Cavan Scott with art by Nick Brokenshire, transforms a cynical convict into a reluctant hero when he's trapped on a sinking prison ship swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave? IDW.

Golgotha Motor Mountain, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Erman and Lonnie Nadler with art by Ryan Lee, is a high-octane, redneck motor massacre about two meth-cooking brothers and their attempt to make it home in one piece as all manner of cosmic alien horrors are hot on their trail. IDW.

Arca, an original graphic novel written by Van Jensen with art by Jesse Lonergan, leaves a dying Earth behind as billionaires establish a luxurious new society out among the stars, tended to by teenage indentured servants. But one girl discovers that the good life promised for their years of servitude was a lie… IDW.

The Sin Bin, a six-issue miniseries written by Robbie Thompson with art by Molly Murakami, hits the road with washed-up hockey player Dale "Dukes" Duquesne, who moonlights as a monster hunter during away games with his daughter, Cat, in tow, hoping to find her mother's killer. IDW.

The Hunger and the Dusk, a twelve-issue storyline written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Chris Wildgoose, upends an age-old conflict between humans and orcs by introducing a new, deadlier species. Fragile alliances form—and unexpected romances blossom—as former enemies wade into battle together to save their two races. IDW.