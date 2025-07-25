Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: Image To Publish Sequel To Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' Die?

Image Comics to publish a sequel to Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' Die, teased at San Diego Comic-Con?

Die, the acclaimed fantasy comic about RPGs, ended in 2021 after a twenty-issue run and won multiple awards.

Speculation is growing as Die is featured at Image Comics' SDCC booth despite no new issues since 2021.

A new Die project may arrive in 2025 or 2026, with hints possibly hidden in recent Power Fantasy promo materials.

Consider this a little bit of San Diego Comic-Con detective work. You know, like we used to predict that DC Comics would announce an Absolute comic by Pornsak Pichetshote, or that Nathan Fillion would be writing a new title for Dark Horse, also announced at SDCC. Well, in this case, we need a look at the Image Comics' San Diego Comic-Con booth, and the titles that it is promoting for the show. And ask… what is Die doing there? Smack between Revival and I Hate Fairyland? Image Comics hasn't published that title for four years.

Die is both a horror/fantasy comic book about role-playing games, and an actual tabletop role-playing game system, both written by Kieron Gillen and illustrated by Stephanie Hans. Ostensibly answering the question in Kieron Gillen's mind as to what happened to the characters after the end of the cancelled Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, it tells the story of a group of British adults who are drawn back to an icosahedron-shaped world they originally visited as teenagers. The group had left behind a friend upon their original escape and never discussed the experience. It was published by Image Comics in 2018, and ran for twenty issues, ending in 2021. across four five-issue arcs (Fantasy Heartbreaker, Split the Party, The Great Game, and Bleed), beginning in December 2018 and ending in September 2021. The comic won two British Fantasy Awards. The role-playing game was published by Rowan, Rook and Decard in 2022 and won the Best Role-playing Game Core Product at the 2023 Origins Awards.

And now, in 2025 (or maybe 2026), it looks like we may be getting a return to the world of Die, in one form or another. Presumably, someone at Image Comics thought it might have been announced when putting the booth together. I guess we will have to wait a little while longer. And I wonder what horrific pun Kieron Gillen will use to name it? Maybe you have time to reread, or play, the original… I also hear there may be some more teasers on the back of a recently released Power Fantasy promotional poster… anyone have one hanging up?

