Seasons #8 Preview: Spring's Weapon, Winter's Wake-Up Call

In Seasons #8, Spring finds an unlikely ally while Winter falls into a dangerous fantasy. Can the world be saved before it's too late?

Article Summary Seasons #8 arrives September 17th, with Spring wielding a new weapon to battle global threats.

Spring must partner with her least favorite ally, risking everything to save her world from annihilation.

Winter succumbs to a dangerously seductive fantasy, endangering herself and everyone she hopes to protect.

Spring unlocks a weapon that might finally turn the tide—but saving the world means teaming up with the last person she wants by her side. Meanwhile, Winter is lured into a fantasy where her work is celebrated and her pain erased…at a cost she won't see until it's too late.

SEASONS #8

Image Comics

0725IM399

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Paul Azaceta

Spring unlocks a weapon that might finally turn the tide—but saving the world means teaming up with the last person she wants by her side. Meanwhile, Winter is lured into a fantasy where her work is celebrated and her pain erased…at a cost she won't see until it's too late.

In Shops: 9/17/2025

SRP: $3.99

