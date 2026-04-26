Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: comics job, heavy metal

Heavy Metal Magazine Full July 2026 Solicits As They Open Submissions

Heavy Metal Magazine's Full July 2026 Solicits and Solicitations as they open submissions to newcomers and old hands...

Article Summary Heavy Metal Magazine #6 lands in July 2026, led by a new Taarna story from Aaron Guzikowski and Andy Belanger.

The July 2026 solicits also continue Millstone, Gladiatrix, Ink, Noir Horizon, Thellus, and new sci-fi tales.

Heavy Metal Magazine open submissions now include paid sci-fi concept artist opportunities via Head of Publishing R.G. Llarena.

Heavy Metal Magazine open submissions also seek finished 8 to 12 page short stories, with color preferred for future issues.

Heavy Metal Magazine #6 is solicited for July 2026, with the following listing. But for future issues, it appears that they are looking for you…

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE #6 (MR)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Flavio Greco Plagia

Across distant systems and fractured realities, new forces begin to take shape. This issue of Heavy Metal brings together stories driven by conflict, transformation, and discovery. At the center of it all, presented by Ridley Scott and Scott Free Productions, Taarna emerges in a new vision, set in a world shaped by violence, survival, and memory. Written by Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves) and illustrated by Andy Belanger, this story redefines the iconic warrior for a new era. Fan-favorite series Millstone by Michael W. Conrad and Ilias Kyriazis, Gladiatrix by Dan Gordon and John Stanisci, and Ink by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, with art by Marco Failla, continue to unfold as mysteries deepen and new twists reshape their worlds. Further expanding this landscape, Noir Horizon by Philippe Pelaez and Benjamin Blasco-Martínez and Thellus by Simona Mogavino and Carlos Gómez push deeper into their arcs, revealing new layers of conflict, power, and resistance. This issue also features a selection of standalone science fiction stories, including 2430 AD, an adaptation by Fernando Fernandez, Space-Time by Chauzy, and The Ouroboros War by R.G. Llarena, each exploring distinct visions of the future and the unknown, alongside Burton & Cyb by Segura and Ortiz and much more! Writers: Aaron Guzikowski, Michael W. Conrad, Dan Gordon, Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides, Philippe Pelaez, Simona Mogavino, R.G. Llarena, Antonio Segura Artists: Andy Belanger, Ilias Kyriazis, John Stanisci, Marco Failla, Benjamin Blasco-Martínez, Carlos Gómez, Fernando Fernandez, Chauzy, José Ortiz $14.99 7/29/2026

Because on their Facebook site, Head of Publishing at Heavy Metal Magazine has been posting the following;

R.G. Llarena: "Need concept artists with a sci-fi focus. Paid work. rgllarena@heavymetal.com"

"Need concept artists with a sci-fi focus. Paid work. rgllarena@heavymetal.com" R.G. Llarena: "Since my post looking for concept artists worked so well, with candidates still being considered, let's try this. I'm looking for short stories (eight to twelve pages long) for upcoming Heavy Metal Magazine issues. This will be a licensed deal. I need finished stories (color or black and white, though color is preferred). There's no deadline, so if you have something ready, send it over. Due to the high volume of submissions, I will only respond to those that are a potential fit. Please send submissions to rgllarena@heavymetal.com"

There you go. Your call..

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