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Fantagraphics' July 2026 Full Solicits Takes You To Heaven And Blanc

Fantagraphics’ July 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations will take you to Heaven and Blanc

Article Summary Fantagraphics July 2026 solicits spotlight EC Comics’ Shock Treatment, collecting M.D. and Psychoanalysis in one HC.

Katie Skelly returns with Heaven, a surreal new graphic novel set around a supernatural strip club in the desert.

Tardi’s The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec gets a new Fantagraphics hardcover for the series’ 50th.

Fantagraphics’ July 2026 lineup mixes medical suspense, occult adventure, and Skelly’s bold contemporary horror.

Fantagraphics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations include EC Comics' Shock Treatment collection, with Jack Kamen, Reed Crandall, George Evans and Graham Ingels, Heaven from Katie Skelly and Tardi's Extraordinary Adventures Of Adèle Blanc-Sec….

SHOCK TREATMENT AND OTHER STORIES HC (MR)

(W) Jack Kamen, Reed Crandall, George Evans, Graham Ingels (A) Jack Kamen, Reed Crandall, George Evans, Graham Ingels (CA) George Evans

When the Comics Code forced EC Comics to abandon its popular horror and crime titles, EC launched a "New Direction" in hopes of attracting new readers. Among the new titles were two medical dramas, M.D. and Psychoanalysis, which were competing in a rapidly changing media landscape, increasingly dominated by television. It would be more than five years before TV caught up with EC with shows such as Dr. Kildare, Ben Casey, and The Eleventh Hour — precursors to the medical shows we know today. Artists Jack Kamen, Reed Crandall, George Evans, Graham Ingels, and Joe Orlando paired with writers Robert Bernstein, Jack Oleck, Carl Wessler, and Daniel Keyes to produce a series of taut tales of physical and psychological crises and the doctors who must make split-second life-or-death decisions. All the stories from M.D. and Psychoanalysis are collected in this volume, including: "The Fight for Life" (Ingels) — mankind's fight against disease before modern medicine; "Shock Treatment" (Evans) — a young boy's attempt at suicide; "The Lesson" (Crandall) — the race to save the life of a teenage girl mutilated in a high-speed crash; and "When You Know How" (Orlando) — during a blizzard, a doctor has to perform emergency surgery on a critically injured boy in his family's kitchen using only the utensils at hand. Plus: all twelve stories from Psychoanalysis, each masterfully drawn by Jack Kamen and most written by Daniel Keyes about the struggles of three patients to reconcile their inner fears and turmoil with their outward lives. With an introduction by Dr. Travis Langley, author of the heroes-and-villains Psychology book series. $39.99 7/8/2026

HEAVEN HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Katie Skelly

Out past the edge of town, there exists a strip club called Heaven that only some can find. Some say it's a mirage. Others say you can't miss the giant neon heels lighting up the desert night skies. Dolly can't find a place to belong. After losing her identity as a gymnast and?navigating family turbulence, she's adrift from school and friends. When a mysterious presence beckons her to Heaven, she wonders if she may just have found her place — but just what does it want in return? Katie Skelly's first graphic novel since her acclaimed Maids in 2020, Heaven finds out what happens when the artist's quintessential cool girl characters let their guards down and let the world in. With a supernatural strip club backdrop and an eye-popping sense of color that would make Dario Argento proud, Heaven reinforces Skelly's place as one of the most distinctive voices working in contemporary comics today.

Retail: $19.99

EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES OF ADELE BLANC-SEC HC VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Tardi, Translator: Kim Thompson, Cynthia Rose (A/CA) Tardi

The iconic Parisian adventure series turns 50! Meet Adèle Blanc-Sec, extraordinaire of the Belle Epoque. In atmospheric 1910s Paris, our feisty adventuress finds herself embroiled in all manner of bizarre mysteries tinged with mad science and occult energy. Armed only with her wits and her revolver, she contends with dinosaurs, demons, and death cults, always barely surviving to tell the tale. One harrowing escapade after another, when all she truly desires is to while away the hours in the comfort of her home with a cigarette, a glass of cognac, and a novel. Created in 1976, The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec is the iconic Gaslamp fantasy series that put master French cartoonist Jacques Tardi on the map. In celebration of Adèle's 50th anniversary, Fantagraphics is thrilled to introduce a new generation of comic readers to its delightful alchemy of suspense, satire, and the supernatural. This début volume features the first four Adèle episodes: "Pterror Over Paris," "The Demon of the Eiffel Tower," "The Mad Scientist," and "Mummies on Parade." $29.99 7/15/2026

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