Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Dan Quintana

Sign Up For Your Dan Quintana Absolute Batman #21 Retailer Exclusive

Sign up for your Dan Quintana Absolute Batman #21 retailer exclusive variant cover... now

Article Summary Dan Quintana Absolute Batman #21 retailer exclusive is the key variant, with AC Comic Pop urging fans to sign up now.

After Absolute Batman #19’s Dropgate problems, AC Comic Pop says it is aiming for a fairer, more transparent launch.

More Absolute Batman #21 retailer variants are revealed, including Mario Foccillo and Bill Sienkiewicz editions.

Nick Dragotta and Third Eye Comics variants join the growing Absolute Batman #21 lineup ahead of more announcements.

Absolute Batman #21 is getting more and more retailer-exclusive variants, with a few more mentions below, including Mario Foccillo and Bill Sienkiewicz. But the big one, as with Absolute Batman #19, will be the one by Dan Quintana for AC Comic Pop. Last time, you may recall, there were… issues. It even got its own nickname, Dropgate.

"This time, AC Comic Pop are trying to get ahead of the game, saying "Happy Sunday! As many of you know, the last Quintana drop did not go as planned for most collectors. AC Pop Comics wants to be fully transparent about the situation and is working to make things as fair as possible for everyone involved. To stay up to date on all drop information, please follow the link below and sign up for alerts via email or text. Stay tuned for more updates — and maybe even a few surprises."

Here are a few more to join the already announced. Remember this is still just a third of the numbers that will be announced.

Absolute Batman #21 Jiman Comics Mario Foccillo Variant 1,000 Trade Dress,1,000 Virgin Black & wWhite copies

Absolute Batman #21 Bill Sienkiewicz Collectors Emporium Variant 1000 Trade Dress $19.99, 500 Virgin $29.99, 500 Virgin Foil $29.99

Absolute Batman #21 Felix Comic Art Nick Dragotta Absolute Riddler/Killer Croc Variant

Absolute Riddler/Killer Croc Variant Absolute Batman #21 Felix Comic Art Nick Dragotta Two-Face/Penguin Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Third Eye Comics Variant…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue.

$4.99 7/8/2026

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