Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Retailer Exclusive, seven of nine

Captain Seven Of Nine in New Star Trek Series in September 2026

See Captain Seven Of Nine, standing in your comic store for the new Star Trek series launching in September 2026 #startrek

Article Summary New Star Trek September 2026 launches from IDW with an ongoing #1 led by Captain Seven of Nine aboard USS Enterprise-G.

IDW is pitching retailer-exclusive Star Trek #1 covers early, including a customizable comic shop variant for stores.

Christopher Cantwell and Dennis Menheere kick off a mystery-driven mission beyond known space for Avuran refugees.

The new Star Trek #1 arrives 23 September 2026 with multiple variant covers, plus Zero Point launching in October.

IDW Publishing are launching a new Star Trek #1 ongoing series in September 2026. And they are telling folks well in advance to arrange some very special retailer-exclusive covers for comic book stores that want to participate. And it goes back to the very first retailer-exclusive cover IDW pioneered for the launch of Godzilla #1 in 2011.

Because, as well as commissioned an original piece of art for a retailer exclusive edition of Star Trek #1, for a lot less money you can get this piece of art, with Seven Of Nine standing in a comic book store, and the comic book store can be customised to look more like the one that will be selling this cover, by adding the store name/logo on the sign inside the shop.

STAR TREK #1

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Dennis Menheere

Their mission is new. Their legacy is not. With Seven Of Nine as the Captain of the USS Enterprise-G. Set after the events of Star Trek: Picard, From the pen of fan-favorite writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant, Star Trek: Red Shirts) and the brush of psychedelic standout Dennis Menheere (Etheres, Little Nightmares) comes the launch of an all-new flagship…and this time, we're busting out of the four quadrants. The Enterprise-G is on a desperate mission beyond the known Galaxy to relocate the dying Avuran people when its crew finds a perfect new home in a region of unknown space called the Epsilon Corridor. Three pristine Class-M worlds—the Trinity—await the refugees. No signs of civilization. No detectable threats. A colonist's dream. But the dream fractures fast. When Captain Seven of Nine and her divided, fast-tracked crew begin exploring the Trinity, they uncover disturbing contradictions: vanished structures, inexplicable artifacts, time skips, and evidence of a presence Starfleet's century-old probes never detected. Each world houses a different ecosystem, different physics problems, and different secrets—as if they've been curated…or quarantined. But from who? Or what? The first arc of Star Trek delivers a prestige, mystery-driven, high-stakes psychological thriller of an opening salvo—new worlds, new species, new existential threats—anchored by Seven, Jack, and Crash La Forge fighting to keep the mission together as the Galaxy's oldest ghosts awaken. Be part of 7 of 9's first missions as a captain! A new Star Trek #1 is here, join the crew. See new unexplored territories and quadrants. A fan requested series with new ties-in coming soon. Action, adventure, interpersonal relationships, and so much more! A Star Trek book unlike anything you've seen before. This is a legacy wish fulfillment series you will not want to miss out on.

FC pages 44 9/23/26 Price: $4.99

Cover A (Menheere)

Cover B (Photo Variant)

Cover C (Foil Farro)

Cover D (Horvath)

Cover E (Blank Sketch)

Cover RI 15 (Grummett)

Cover RI 25 (Gonzo)

Cover RI 50 (Quinones)

Cover RI 75 (Menheere Full Art)

We will also get another new series, launching in October Star Trek: Zero Point, written by Charlie Jane Anders and set alongside the ongoing Star Trek series, with Seven's partner Raffi Musiker, tasked with leading a new crew aboard a starship tasked with using a new predictive artificial intelligence built to be the vanguard defending the Federation from the threats of tomorrow before they even begin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!