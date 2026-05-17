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Absolute Flash & Green Arrow Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Absolute Flash #15 and Absolute Green Arrow #1 Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics with Nightwing and Batman/Superman to follow

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DC Comics sees two Absolute titles, Absolute Flash #15 and Absolute Green Arrow #1, top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with Nightwing and Batman/Superman also strong ahead of Amazing Spider-Man and Battle Beast…

  1. Absolute Flash #15 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  2. Absolute Green Arrow #1 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  3. Nightwing #138 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  4. Batman / Superman: World's Finest #51 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  5. The Amazing Spider-Man #29 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  6. Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #9 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  7. New Titans #35 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  8. Lobo #3 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  9. Fantastic Four #11 – $5.99 – Marvel Comics
  10. Wonder Woman #33 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  11. Batwoman #3 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  12. Deathstroke: The Terminator #3 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  13. Punisher #4 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  14. G.I. Joe #22 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  15. Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4 – $5.99 – Marvel Comics
  16. Superman Unlimited #13 – $4.99 – DC Comics
  17. Rogue #5 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
  18. X-Men United #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  19. Catwoman #87 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  20. Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  21. Venom #258 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  22. Odin #1 – $4.99 – Image Comics
  23. Alias: Red Band #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  24. Sorcerer Supreme #6 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  25. Sirens: Love Hurts #4 – $5.99 – DC Comics
  26. Gunslinger Spawn #54 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  27. Inglorious X-Force #5 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  28. End of Life #4 – $3.99 – DC Comics
  29. The Walking Dead Deluxe #137 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #8 – $4.99 – IDW Publishing
  31. Moonstar #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  32. Imperial Guardians #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  33. Supernatural #7 – $4.99 – Dynamite
  34. Spawn: The Dark Ages #6 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  35. Rogue Sun #34 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  36. Nectar #3 – $3.99 – Vault Comics
  37. The Rocketfellers #0 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  38. Sai: Dimensional Rivals #5 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
  39. Of the Earth #1 – $4.99 – Image Comics
  40. The Darkness #5 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  41. Predator: Bloodshed #4 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
  42. Narco #3 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  43. Super Creepshow #3 – $3.99 – Image Comics
  44. The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #4 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
  45. Thundarr the Barbarian #4 – $4.99 – Dynamite
  46. Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun #4 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
  47. Adventure Time #13 – $4.99 – Oni Press
  48. Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #3 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
  49. Neighborhood Watch #2 – $4.99 – BOOM! Studios
  50. Smile: For the Camera #3 – $4.99 – IDW Publishing

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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