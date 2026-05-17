Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, anticipated titles, nightwing

Absolute Flash & Green Arrow Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Absolute Flash #15 and Absolute Green Arrow #1 Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics with Nightwing and Batman/Superman to follow

DC Comics sees two Absolute titles, Absolute Flash #15 and Absolute Green Arrow #1, top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with Nightwing and Batman/Superman also strong ahead of Amazing Spider-Man and Battle Beast…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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