Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, anticipated titles, nightwing
Absolute Flash & Green Arrow Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
Absolute Flash #15 and Absolute Green Arrow #1 Top The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics with Nightwing and Batman/Superman to follow
DC Comics sees two Absolute titles, Absolute Flash #15 and Absolute Green Arrow #1, top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, with Nightwing and Batman/Superman also strong ahead of Amazing Spider-Man and Battle Beast…
- Absolute Flash #15 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Absolute Green Arrow #1 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Nightwing #138 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Batman / Superman: World's Finest #51 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- The Amazing Spider-Man #29 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #9 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- New Titans #35 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Lobo #3 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Fantastic Four #11 – $5.99 – Marvel Comics
- Wonder Woman #33 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Batwoman #3 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Deathstroke: The Terminator #3 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Punisher #4 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- G.I. Joe #22 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4 – $5.99 – Marvel Comics
- Superman Unlimited #13 – $4.99 – DC Comics
- Rogue #5 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
- X-Men United #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Catwoman #87 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Venom #258 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Odin #1 – $4.99 – Image Comics
- Alias: Red Band #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Sorcerer Supreme #6 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Sirens: Love Hurts #4 – $5.99 – DC Comics
- Gunslinger Spawn #54 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Inglorious X-Force #5 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- End of Life #4 – $3.99 – DC Comics
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #137 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #8 – $4.99 – IDW Publishing
- Moonstar #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Imperial Guardians #3 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Supernatural #7 – $4.99 – Dynamite
- Spawn: The Dark Ages #6 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Rogue Sun #34 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Nectar #3 – $3.99 – Vault Comics
- The Rocketfellers #0 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Sai: Dimensional Rivals #5 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
- Of the Earth #1 – $4.99 – Image Comics
- The Darkness #5 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Predator: Bloodshed #4 – $4.99 – Marvel Comics
- Narco #3 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- Super Creepshow #3 – $3.99 – Image Comics
- The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #4 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
- Thundarr the Barbarian #4 – $4.99 – Dynamite
- Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun #4 – $3.99 – Marvel Comics
- Adventure Time #13 – $4.99 – Oni Press
- Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #3 – $4.99 – Dark Horse Comics
- Neighborhood Watch #2 – $4.99 – BOOM! Studios
- Smile: For the Camera #3 – $4.99 – IDW Publishing
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?