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The First Thirty-One Covers To Absolute Batman #21… More To Come

The First Thirty-One Covers To Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta... and many more to come

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #21 gets an early roundup of 31 covers, including open-order, ratio, and retailer-exclusive variants.
  • Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman #21 pits Bruce Wayne against Jack Grimm and the Absolute Joker.
  • Penguin and Two-Face begin carving out their place in Absolute Batman #21 ahead of the June 17 release date.
  • Exclusive Absolute Batman #21 covers from Big Time, Black Saber, Unknown Comics, Comic Mint, and more are still coming.

We have managed to identify twenty-six retailer-exclusive variant covers for Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. There are four open-order variant covers for Absolute Batman #20. And there is one 1:25 ratio variant cover. But that's only likely be to be around a quarter of the ones coming down the pipe for the new issue, in which Jack Grimm meets Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Joker meets the Absolute Batman, high up in the city along a stray girder… and Penguin and Two-Face establish themselves in the series… and out on the 17th of June. One month away…

  • Absolute Batman #21 Cover A Nick Dragotta
  • Absolute Batman #21 Cover B David Nakayama Connecting Variant
  • Absolute Batman #21 Cover C Nick Dragotta Variant
  • Absolute Batman #21 Cover D Doug Mahnke Variant
  • Absolute Batman #21 Cover E 1:25 Chris Brunner Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Retailer Exclusive Covers

  • Clay Mann Webstore – Absolute Batman #21 Gold Wraparound Foil / Wraparound Foil Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Retailer Exclusive Covers

  • Darklord Collections – Absolute Batman #21 John Giang Rose Bleed Wraparound Foil Virgin / Wraparound Variants
  • Knight of Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Santa Fung Foil Virgin / Variant / Virgin Variants
  • Mark Brooks Webstore – Absolute Batman #21 Flipside Spot Foil Virgin / Glow-in-the-Dark Virgin / Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Retailer Exclusive Covers

  • The Comic Mint – Absolute Batman #21 Marco Mastrazzo Glow-in-the-Dark Virgin / Variant / Virgin Variants

Absolute Batman #21 Retailer Exclusive Covers

  • Jiman Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Mario Foccillo Variant Tease (pre-order via their eBay or direct announcements)
  • Unknown Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Miguel Mercado Variant / Foil Variant / Glow In The Dark Variant

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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