Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, coverwatch

The First Thirty-One Covers To Absolute Batman #21… More To Come

The First Thirty-One Covers To Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta... and many more to come

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 gets an early roundup of 31 covers, including open-order, ratio, and retailer-exclusive variants.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman #21 pits Bruce Wayne against Jack Grimm and the Absolute Joker.

Penguin and Two-Face begin carving out their place in Absolute Batman #21 ahead of the June 17 release date.

Exclusive Absolute Batman #21 covers from Big Time, Black Saber, Unknown Comics, Comic Mint, and more are still coming.

We have managed to identify twenty-six retailer-exclusive variant covers for Absolute Batman #21 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. There are four open-order variant covers for Absolute Batman #20. And there is one 1:25 ratio variant cover. But that's only likely be to be around a quarter of the ones coming down the pipe for the new issue, in which Jack Grimm meets Bruce Wayne, the Absolute Joker meets the Absolute Batman, high up in the city along a stray girder… and Penguin and Two-Face establish themselves in the series… and out on the 17th of June. One month away…

Absolute Batman #21 Cover A Nick Dragotta

Absolute Batman #21 Cover B David Nakayama Connecting Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Cover C Nick Dragotta Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Cover D Doug Mahnke Variant

Absolute Batman #21 Cover E 1:25 Chris Brunner Variant

Big Time Collectibles – Absolute Batman #21 Cover Dexter Soy Trade Dress Variant (2000 copies)

– Absolute Batman #21 Cover Dexter Soy Trade Dress Variant (2000 copies) Big Time Collectibles – Absolute Batman #21 Cover Dexter Soy Virgin Variant (850 copies)

– Absolute Batman #21 Cover Dexter Soy Virgin Variant (850 copies) Big Time Collectibles – Absolute Batman #21 Cover Dexter Soy Red Foil Variant (850 copies)

Black Saber / East Coast Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Björn Barends Foil Virgin Variant

– Absolute Batman #21 Björn Barends Foil Virgin Variant Black Saber Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Björn Barends Variant

Black Saber Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Ivan Tao Foil Virgin Variant

– Absolute Batman #21 Ivan Tao Foil Virgin Variant Black Saber Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Ivan Tao Variant

Clay Mann Webstore – Absolute Batman #21 Gold Wraparound Foil / Wraparound Foil Variant

Darklord Collections – Absolute Batman #21 John Giang Rose Bleed Wraparound Foil Virgin / Wraparound Variants

Knight of Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Santa Fung Foil Virgin / Variant / Virgin Variants

Mark Brooks Webstore – Absolute Batman #21 Flipside Spot Foil Virgin / Glow-in-the-Dark Virgin / Variant

One Stop Comic Shop – Absolute Batman #21 Seth Mann Variant

The Comic Mint – Absolute Batman #21 Marco Mastrazzo Glow-in-the-Dark Virgin / Variant / Virgin Variants

Jiman Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Mario Foccillo Variant Tease (pre-order via their eBay or direct announcements)

Unknown Comics – Absolute Batman #21 Miguel Mercado Variant / Foil Variant / Glow In The Dark Variant

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

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