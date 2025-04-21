Sisterhood Spins Off Hyde Street in Ghost Machine July 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, Hyde Street

Article Summary Sisterhood spins off from Hyde Street in a gripping one-shot from Ghost Machine's July 2025 comics lineup.

Geiger #16 confronts past sins as the Glowing Man meets his creator, Dr. Andrei Molotov, in a tense encounter.

Hornsby & Halo #8 throws Rose and Zach into a Heaven and Hell drama with a twist from Paradise Lost.

Rook: Exodus introduces a thrilling sci-fi saga about survival on a chaotic, terraformed world.

Sisterhood spins off Hyde Street for a one-shot in Ghost Machine's listings from Image Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside regular Hyde Street, Geiger, Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, and the first collection of Rook: Exodus.

SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY #1

STORY MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART / COVER A LEILA LEIZ & ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON COVER C PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ COVER D (1:20) RAYMOND GAY & JOHN KALISZ

JULY 2 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Lifelong friends Sophie and Violet were practically sisters. Now at college, they've been slowly drifting apart. But when Violet accidentally drowns at a sorority hazing, a devastated Sophie pleads with the psychic SISTER HOOD to contact her dead friend. Sometimes you get what you wish for…but on Hyde Street, there's always a cost…and it's a killer.

GEIGER #16

STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER B EAMON WINKLE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON COVER C KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN

JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

If Geiger is the monster, then Dr. Andrei Molotov is his Dr. Frankenstein. After two decades of estrangement, the Glowing Man comes face to face with the man responsible for the nuclear weapons that made him what he is. But this time, as past sins and buried truths surface, will Molotov survive the encounter?

HORNSBY & HALO #8

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

COVER B RYAN SOOK COVER C SEAN VON GORMAN

JULY 9 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

Talk about heavy! The super-stressed-out Rose and Zach have learned their true heritage after taking their road trip to Heaven and Hell. To make matters worse, they've been cast in the school play of Paradise Lost with Rose playing an angel and Zach a devil. Meanwhile, the rogue elements of Heaven and Hell plot against the kids' spiritual guardian, the Adjudicator, a dreaded threat. Who—and what—are the Hollowed Ones?

HYDE STREET #8

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON COVER C KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN COVER D (1:20) SEAN VON GORMAN, IVAN REIS, BRAD ANDERSON & ROB LEIGH

JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

Pranky—the world's most dangerous kid scout—has been Mr. X-Ray's nemesis since the novelty huckster arrived on Hyde Street. But for the first time, Pranky needs X-Ray's help. The solution, however, lies in the hands of someone even more unsettling: Doctor Ego. Can the two sworn enemies survive a visit to Hyde Street's most unnerving practitioner…and each other?

THE ROCKETFELLERS #7

STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART FRANCIS MANAPUL, SIYA OUM, & JOHN KALISZ

COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL COVER B SIYA OUM COVER C MARCO SANTUCCI COVER D FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE RAMON BACHS

JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

Back…to the future! In this issue, we return to the 25th century where dark secrets are revealed! What's the deal behind that creepy eyeball? Whose eyeball is it? And how does it all connect back to the Rocketfeller family and why they are hiding out in the year 2025? Plus: Who is Raina Rocketfeller? The answers will shock you!

ROOK: EXODUS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875" OCTOBER 29 208 PAGES FC T $39.99

The creators of the groundbreaking, bestselling Batman: Three Jokers unleash their first creator-owned sci-fi series together with Ghost Machine's ROOK: EXODUS. Written by GEOFF JOHNS with art by JASON FABOK and BRAD ANDERSON, this first collection introduces readers to the man known only as Rook. Hundreds of years from now, the man known as Rook was once a simple farmer who fled the crumbling Earth for a new life. He traveled to the planet Exodus, a terraformed world where all of nature, including its imported animal population, was completely controlled by humans called Wardens. But when Exodus's world engine failed, the Wardens' power fell into the wrong hands, creating chaos and mass evacuation…for those who could afford it. The rest, like Rook, must scavenge for an escape vessel as the war for control of what's left of Exodus begins. "This science fiction, Mad Max-like story is the beginning of something extraordinary." —Nerd Initiative Collects ROOK: EXODUS #1-6

