Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Black Star, Eric Putzer, horror, Joe Bocardo, Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, smallville

Smallville's Kristin Kreuk Writes Horror Comic Black Star, From Titan

Smallville's Kristin Kreuk writes a new horror comic book Black Star, with, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer and Joe Bocardo from Titan Comics

Article Summary Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, co-writes new horror comic Black Star for Titan Comics.

Black Star blends Northern Gothic noir, dark humor, and supernatural mystery in 19th-century Winnipeg.

The comic is a creative collaboration with Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer, and artist Joe Bocardo.

Black Star explores hidden magic, secret orders, and a gritty, awe-filled world inspired by Winnipeg's lore.

Titan Comics will publish a new comic book series, Black Star, by actor Kristin Kreuk, known for playing Lana Lang in Smallville and for more recent appearances in Reacher and Murder in a Small Town. The five-issue comic book series, described as a Northern Gothic noir steeped in horror and dark humour, is co-written with Peter Mooney of Rookie Blue, Mistletoe Murders, screenwriter Eric Putzer, and drawn by Joe Bocardo of Nightwalkers and The Hexiles.

"Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost. It's a violent world: gritty, bloody, and dark. But that's balanced with a sense of discovery and awe. The storytelling's propulsive, and the morality grey. It's The Revenant meets Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It's a love letter to a frozen corner of the world that few know. It's weird. And wonderful. And something wholly its own."

Black Star was born while Peter, Eric, and I were filming "Burden of Truth" in Winnipeg." said Kristin Kreuk. "We were inspired by the city's lore and, because we worked so well together, began spending our spare time on set (and then, for years afterwards) developing our own take on the history and magic we imagined pulsing beneath its surface, shaping the rhythms of the city and the battles raging just beyond our view."

"Sometimes people come to my hometown and they can't see past its rough edges or inhospitable weather. But it was clear Kristin and Eric could see right into the strangeness that makes Winnipeg so unique," said co-writer Peter Mooney. "This isn't so much an alternative history, but an omitted chapter that's been lost to time. It's bizarre and fantastical and entirely imagined — but it goes a long way towards explaining why the city is how it is today."

"There's an intimacy to comics that no other form quite achieves; the reader controls the rhythm, the breath, the revelation," said co-writer Eric Putzer. "In a story about power and human nature, we felt that intimacy necessary to make the reader an active part of the exchange." –

"For a comic book artist, working on a series as ambitious and well-written as Black Star is a gift," said artist Joe Bocardo. "But if you also work on it with a talented and friendly team that gives you creative freedom, then it's not a gift; it's a privilege."

"Set in the eerie, snow-blanketed wasteland of early 19th-century Winnipeg, this is magic as you've never seen it before," said Titan Comics editor Jake Devine. "Hopeful yet bleak, miraculous yet insidious, and only time will tell if the prize is worth the cost. Readers are going to be swept away by Joe Bocardo's mesmerising artwork as it envelops them in a story filled with awe and tragedy."

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