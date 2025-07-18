Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, something is killing the children

Something Is Killing The Children: A Monster Walks Into A Bar

Something Is Killing The Children: A Monster Walks Into A Bar, collected by Boom Studios for October

Article Summary Something Is Killing The Children: A Monster Walks Into A Bar is getting a solo release in October from Boom Studios

This one-shot collects the serialized Hello Darkness story by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera

The tale follows Erica Slaughter, told from the perspective of those she's saved from nightmarish monsters

Features striking cover art and variants by Werther Dell’Edera, Ben Stenback, Jenny Frison, and Puppeteer Lee

Something Is Killing The Children: A Monster Walks Into A Bar was the Hello Darkness serialised story, from Boom Studios's horror anthology. And now, like others stories in the book, it is is being collected separately for those who don't want to bother with all the other serialised stories in that comic.

"From the Eisner-winning creative team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, this one-shot companion story originally serialized across six parts in the acclaimed horror anthology series Hello Darkness, gathers the complete story in one epic release! Erica Slaughter moves from town to town, hunting the monsters that haunt the night—but this time the story isn't hers alone. Told from the perspective of those she saved, this haunting anthology explores the legend and lasting impact of the mysterious monster hunter!" Here's how it was originally solicited

HELLO DARKNESS #1 (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Brian Azzarello, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera

Horror fans rejoice in cadaverous delight, because Hello Darkness is a brand new monthly anthology series featuring what BOOM! Studios is known for – the best in modern Horror, Fantasy, and Mystery, not to mention the darkest stories yet from an all-star cast of creators! With a spine-tingling lineup of industry legends including Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera, Brian Azzarello, Vanesa R. Del Rey, John Arcudi, Ryan Sook, and more, everything from primal fears to modern political horrors will be awakened, in the classic style of Creepy and Eerie and the contemporary chills of Black Mirror. Fans can also expect stunning main covers by Paolo Rivera, variant covers by Jenny Frison on every issue, and a guest artist variant on every issue! In addition, a deadly new Something is Killing the Children story unfolds in the first 6 issues, along with a bone-rattling new serialized tale by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan for the first 7! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $5.99

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Brian Azzarello, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera Horror fans rejoice in cadaverous delight, because Hello Darkness is a brand new monthly anthology series featuring what BOOM! Studios is known for – the best in modern Horror, Fantasy, and Mystery, not to mention the darkest stories yet from an all-star cast of creators! With a spine-tingling lineup of industry legends including Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera, Brian Azzarello, Vanesa R. Del Rey, John Arcudi, Ryan Sook, and more, everything from primal fears to modern political horrors will be awakened, in the classic style of Creepy and Eerie and the contemporary chills of Black Mirror. Fans can also expect stunning main covers by Paolo Rivera, variant covers by Jenny Frison on every issue, and a guest artist variant on every issue! In addition, a deadly new Something is Killing the Children story unfolds in the first 6 issues, along with a bone-rattling new serialized tale by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan for the first 7! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $5.99 HELLO DARKNESS #3 (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Steve Orlando, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, A.L. Kaplan, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera

Try and prepare yourself for another unsettling issue of the nightmarish modern horror anthology everyone is talking about. James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera return for Part 2 of "A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar"! And it gets gnarly gross with gruesome gluttony in "Mukbang" from Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman) and Mart n Morazzo (Ice Cream Man). The horror of war shows its disturbing face in "Kampfgeist" from Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Trevor Hairsine (DCeased), while Robert Hack brings more laughs that are just plain wrong with "I Can't Take You Anywhere". And the world will never look the same after you read Part 3 of "The War" from the celebrated team of Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan.In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $5.99

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Steve Orlando, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, A.L. Kaplan, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera Try and prepare yourself for another unsettling issue of the nightmarish modern horror anthology everyone is talking about. James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera return for Part 2 of "A Monster Hunter Walks Into a Bar"! And it gets gnarly gross with gruesome gluttony in "Mukbang" from Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman) and Mart n Morazzo (Ice Cream Man). The horror of war shows its disturbing face in "Kampfgeist" from Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Trevor Hairsine (DCeased), while Robert Hack brings more laughs that are just plain wrong with "I Can't Take You Anywhere". And the world will never look the same after you read Part 3 of "The War" from the celebrated team of Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan.In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $5.99 HELLO DARKNESS #5 (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Robert Hack, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Robert Hack, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera

The fresh face of modern horror continues with more terror from the industry's best! In "The War, Part 5," by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan, David and Nikki take refuge, but quickly learn that there's more to survival than isolation from the outside world. Meanwhile, Erica Slaughter's investigation continues in a newSomething is Killing the Children adventure, plus hilarious horror from Robert Hack (Elvira Meets H.P. Lovecraft), and much more!In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $5.99

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Robert Hack, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Robert Hack, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera The fresh face of modern horror continues with more terror from the industry's best! In "The War, Part 5," by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan, David and Nikki take refuge, but quickly learn that there's more to survival than isolation from the outside world. Meanwhile, Erica Slaughter's investigation continues in a newSomething is Killing the Children adventure, plus hilarious horror from Robert Hack (Elvira Meets H.P. Lovecraft), and much more!In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $5.99 HELLO DARKNESS #12 (MR)

(W) Robert Hack, Various (A) Chris Shehan, Various (CA) Miguel Mercado

"The summer sun may be bright, but it only makes the darkness that much deeper!

The final chapter of Something is Killing the Children "A Monster Hunter Walks into a Bar"! A graffiti artist goes painting in underground tunnels and finds unexpected trouble in a unique story actually painted in a tunnel system by Evan Skrederstu! Plus another installment of "I Can't Take You Anywhere" by Robert Hack and more summertime scares! " RATED TIn Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $5.99

Something Is Killing The Children: A Monster Walks Into A Bar #1 features main cover art by series artist Werther Dell'Edera, and variant covers by Ben Stenback, Jenny Frison, and Puppeteer Lee.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!