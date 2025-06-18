Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

Speed Typing Leads To Terrific Typos In Absolute Flash #4? (Spoilers)

Speed typing leads to terrific typos in Absolute Flash #4 from DC Comics today? (Spoilers)

I am wondering if someone on the Absolute Flash team over at DC Comics is angling for a job at Bleeding Cool. Everyone knows how we love a typographical mistake, or "typo," as the youth are calling it these days. A spelling error here and there just shows we are human, we err, and we are not A.I. Not yet anyway. Well, I'm certainly not. So when, in the first issue of Absolute Flash earlier this year, by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles, they gave us a rather novel take on the word "physics," we were there for them.

Hey, this is the Absolute Universe, maybe they spell it "psysics" over there. I mean, why not? It would make sense. And today, three months on, Absolute Flash #4 by Jeff Lemire and AL Kaplan goes for something much closer to the heart of the book, renaming the character "Barry Allen" who we just saw in that previous panel saying the word "psysics".

Okay, it's harder to explain this one away. "Bary Allen," maybe it's just some kind of local Absolute accent? In a world where Barry sounds like Mary, and they have spelt it phonetically? I'm sure these will be fixed for the collection, but they haven't even been fixed on the digital version next… Absolute Flash #4 by Jeff Lemire and AL Kaplan is published today by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #4

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) AL Kaplan (CA) Nick Robles

Wally's on the run and looking for any safe space to hide out. He finds himself in Central City and meets a kindly man who offers him a place to crash at the youth mission. But is anyone truly safe when the fastest kid alive comes to their city? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2025

