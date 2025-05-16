Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ghost spider, spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen Gets Her Own "Brand New Day" From Marvel Comics

Spider-Gwen gets her own "Brand New Day" from Marvel Comics this August, by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli

Article Summary Spider-Gwen launches a new series, All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #1, set in the Marvel 616 Universe.

The creative team features writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli, debuting this August.

Gwen Stacy starts fresh with a new costume, band, home life, and new challenges awaiting her in 616.

The story centers on Gwen's permanent move to Earth-616, blending new adventures and personal growth.

This August, Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli are launching a new All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #1 series now that the character has permanently moved to the Marvel 616 Universe. And using the controversial "Brand New Day" title to do so…

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by NOGI SAN

On Sale 8/20

A BRAND-NEW DAY FOR SPIDER-GWEN!

Gwen Stacy isn't from this Earth but she's here to stay, so it's time to make herself at home! A new costume, a new home life– heck, she's even starting a new band! Unfortunately for Gwen, new threats are also heading her way, starting with one that just might be her own fault! Follow the Ghost-Spider as she settles into Earth-616 to stay! "The adventures of Spider-Gwen will undergo an exciting evolution this August in ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #1 by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli. The series follows Phillips and Villanelli's current run of SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER which comes to a thrilling conclusion this July and sets the stage for this bold new beginning. Departing her home dimension under mysterious circumstances and finding herself trapped in Earth-616, Gwen embarked on a journey involving Loki, the TVA, and the reality-altering Cosmic Cube. Now, Gwen's extended stay becomes permanent as her very life is rewoven into the main Marvel Universe! "For Gwen, this new start is about possibility. She's carrying the weight of her past, but she's finally in a place where she can build something new—new allies, new purpose, and maybe even a new sense of self… or, recovering an element of herself we haven't seen in a while. Like playing in a band." – Stephanie Phillips

With covers by David Marquez and Nogi San, and no sign of a Mephisto. Yet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!