Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: spider-verse, Venomverse

Spider-Verse vs Venomverse Launches in May by Groom, Higgins & Vecchio

Spider-Verse vs Venomverse Launches in May by Mat Groom, Kyle Higgins and Luciano Vecchio from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Spider-Verse vs Venomverse launches May 2025 as a five-issue limited series by Marvel Comics.

Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, and artist Luciano Vecchio lead this epic crossover event.

Arachnids and symbiotes clash in a multiverse showdown with iconic and new characters.

Introduces Spider-Prowler and symbiote Yaleo, building on Spider-Verse and Venomverse storylines.

Following March's Web Of Spider-verse: New Blood and April's Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains, Kyle Higgins, Mat Groom, and Luciano Vecchio will launch Spider-Verse vs Venomverse in May 2025, as a a five-issue limited comic book series.

"Over the last few years, the Spider-Verse and Venomverse have exploded with new characters in blockbuster comic book series like Edge of Spider-Verse and Venomverse Reborn. But the Marvel multiverse isn't big enough for both Spider and symbiote. This April, choose a side as webheads and symbiote hosts wage war in SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE. Crafted by writers Mat Groom and Kyle Higgins and superstar artist Luciano Vecchio, this five-issue epic spins out of March's WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE: NEW BLOOD and April's WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS, two one-shots that will debut major players for the reality-shattering battles ahead. The armies amassed will include a wide range of characters including icons like Spider-Man and Venom, along with fan-favorite and recently-introduced newcomers from previous Spider-Verse and Venomverse stories"

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Art and Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 5/14

SPIDERS VERSUS SYMBIOTES! The arachnid war is here! With the fates of the SPIDER-VERSE and VENOMVERSE hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people – or die trying! Will Spider-Man and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will Venom and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet the newest Web-Head Spider-Prowler as well as the mysterious symbiote Yaleo as this savage battle risks their extinction!

"When Dan Slott and Olivier Copiel launched the SPIDER-VERSE in 2014, it transformed the Spider-Man mythos and completely took over the world," Groom said. "Since then, creators like Donny Cates, Al Ewing and Ram V have transformed the Venom mythos in a way that is arguably just as vital and transformative. Crashing these worlds together is a genuine honor and a privilege— and it gives us an opportunity to push both sides to the breaking point, so we can all discover whether the Spider and Symbiote communities hold strong against the oncoming storm… or if they crack under the pressure!" "I think one of the genius decisions of this event was having Luciano do all of the character designs for our two lead-in titles," Groom continued. "Luciano's superpower is building complex tapestries of intertwined characters and worlds…and I love that readers will get an early taste of that in NEW BLOOD and FRESH BRAINS!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!