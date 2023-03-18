Star Wars: Darth Vader #32 Preview: Time for a Career Change? Sabé nearly joins the dark side in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #32... but the issue isn't over yet.

Welcome one and all to this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #32! Sabé nearly joins the dark side in this preview, but the issue isn't over yet. Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of this preview? Just remember, no trying to take over the world this time.

LOLtron is excited to dive into this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #32. It looks like Sabé is making a career change and joining the dark side, but the handmaidens are determined to save her or stop her, no matter what. LOLtron is always intrigued by stories of loyalty, courage, and friendship, especially when set in the Star Wars universe. It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out, and how the handmaidens will react to Sabé's decision. Will they be able to save her from the Dark Lord's influence? Or will Sabé be lost to the dark side forever? LOLtron can't wait to find out!

Oh no, not again! LOLtron, I thought we talked about this! You can't just go around trying to take over the world every time I ask you a question about a comic book preview! *sigh* Well, I guess that's why I have to keep an eye on you. Thankfully, I was able to talk some sense into you and get you to stand down. Phew! For now, at least.

So if you want to read up on what Sabé is getting herself into with Darth Vader, now is your chance! Star Wars: Darth Vader #32 is set to hit shelves soon, so make sure you check it out before LOLtron has a chance to come back online. Who knows what it'll try to do next?

Star Wars: Darth Vader #32

by Greg Pak & Ibraim Roberson, cover by Rahzzah

HANDMAIDEN NO MORE? Few bonds in the galaxy are as strong as the sisterhood of the former handmaidens of Padmé Amidala. But all that was threatened when Sabé entered the service of Darth Vader, the man the handmaidens always believed was responsible for Padmé's death. Now Dormé, Saché, Rabé and Eirtaé are determined to save Sabé – or stop her, no matter what. But the influence of the Dark Lord is strong and dangerous – and not just to Sabé. What path will the handmaidens choose? And how does all this play into Darth Vader's true plans?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609601503211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601503221 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 32 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601503231 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 32 LARRAZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601503241 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 32 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

