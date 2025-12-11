Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, Madibek Musabekov, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, star wras

Star Wars: Shadow Of Maul Is A Shadow Lord Prequel For March 2026

Star Wars: Shadow Of Maul by Benjamin Percy and Madibek Musabekov will launch in March 2026 as a Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord prequel

Article Summary Star Wars: Shadow Of Maul is a five-issue comic prequel to the upcoming Maul – Shadow Lord animated series.

Written by Benjamin Percy with art by Madibek Musabekov, the series launches from Marvel in March 2026.

Follow new characters Captain Brander Lawson and droid Two Boots as they patrol the crime-ridden world of Janix.

Shadow Of Maul blends sci-fi action, noir, and Star Wars lore, exploring Maul’s rise in the criminal underworld.

Star Wars: Shadow of Maul is a new five-issue comic series by Benjamin Percy and Madibek Musabekov from Marvel Comics and a prequel to Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which arrives in March. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is a new animated series set after the events of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Benjamin Percy wrote the Sith Lord in last year's Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red series, and Madibek Musabekov is known for his acclaimed work on the recent Star Wars: Jedi Knights series.

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Headshot Virgin Variant Cover by AKA

Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

On Sale 3/4

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will reveal Maul's plan to rebuild his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire. STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL introduces this new setting and cast, including Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they investigate shadowy dealings on Janix. Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He's joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses…and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears!

"I've said it before: I'm a giant Star Wars nerd. My previous experience writing in a galaxy far, far away—Darth Maul – Black, White, and Red, Boba Fett – Black, White, and Red—was an absolute delight. But those were one-shots. Flirtations with the franchise. With Shadow of Maul, I'm able to share a more expansive story about one of my favorite characters, while also exploring a fresh angle on the Star Wars universe. This is a sci-fi story, but it's also a crime story. It's a story about cops, criminal syndicates, a neon-lit, shadow-alleyed city that hides many sins and secrets. I'm teamed up with an artist who's already a Star Wars veteran and legend: Madibek Musabeckov. His art is gritty and grounded and perfectly matches the noir tone. We've been in close contact with Lucasfilm—reading scripts and watching episodes of this fantastic new animated series—and our story will serve as a prelude to what viewers will see play out on the screen" – Benjamin Percy. With covers by Derrick Chew, AKA, and Björn Barends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!