Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Second Printing Before First Is Out

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 from Marvel Comics has sold out three weeks before going on sale. Which to the uninitiated sounds like a contradiction in terms. It means that there are no copies not-allocated to comic stores. That increased reorders have eaten up any spare capacity that Marvel and their comic store distributor Diamond had. And so it is getting a second printing far sooner than usual.

Part of a multi-media crossover organised by LucasFilm, in the fashion of the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious crossover, Star Wars: The High Republic crosses over comics, novels and now TV.

Because on Disney Investor Day 2020, it was revealed that Leslye Headland's The Acolyte series for Disney+ would take place during the late High Republic era, which seems to have increased anticipation for this comic series significantly, hence the sellout and second printing.

If you want a copy of the first printing in the first week of January 2021, it may be a good idea to talk to your local comic book store right about now. The second printing will make it into comic book stores for the last week in January and must be ordered this weekend.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200587

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

BEFORE THE SKYWALKER SAGA! THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI!

A new era of STAR WARS storytelling begins. It is centuries before the SKYWALKER SAGA. The JEDI are at their height, protecting the galaxy as REPUBLIC pioneers push out into new territories. As the Frontier prepares for the dedication of majestic STARLIGHT BEACON, PADAWAN KEEVE TRENNIS faces the ultimate choice – will she complete her Jedi Trials or rescue the innocent from disaster? New Jedi! New ships! New evils to fight! Rated T SRP: $3.99