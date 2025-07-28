Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: street fighter, udon

Street Fighter Swimsuit Special in Udon's Full October 2025 Solicits

Article Summary Udon's October 2025 lineup features the return of the Street Fighter Swimsuit Special pin-up book.

Street Fighter is joined by Darkstalkers, Rival Schools, Power Stone, and more Capcom classics.

Zangief stars in his own one-shot comic as he wrestles rivals in Street Fighter Masters: Zangief #1.

Mega Man Legends and Darkstalkers X Street Fighter launch new comic adventures this October.

Udon Entertainment has dropped their October 2025 solicits and solicitations, with their Capcom franchises Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, and Mega Man. And the swimsuit specials to match.

2025 Street Fighter & Friends Swimsuit Special #1

STORY: VARIOUS

ART: VARIOUS

COVERS: REIQ (A, $4.99), Quasimodox (B, $4.99), Tovio Rogers (C, $4.99), Blank Sketch (D, $6.99), Kinu Nishimura (E, Incentive Wraparound, $4.99)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | PIN-UP BOOK | $4.99 (A, B, C, E), $6.99 (D)

UDON's annual *Street Fighter Swimsuit Special* returns with some extra fighting friends! This time the lovely ladies of *Street Fighter* are joined by the casts of *Darkstalkers*, *Power Stone*, *Star Gladiator*, *Captain Commando*, *Rival Schools*, and more classic Capcom fighting games & beat-em-ups! Hit the beaches with this amazing pin-up special!

Street Fighter Masters: Zangief #1

STORY: CHRIS SARRACINI

ART: MATTHEW WELDON

COVERS: Genzoman (A, $4.99), Matthew Weldon (B, $4.99), Don Figueroa (C, Incentive, $4.99)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | COMIC BOOK | $4.99 (A, B, C)

The mighty mass of muscle known as Zangief stars in his own 1-shot adventure! The Russian Red Cyclone teams up with fellow wrestler Rainbow Mika for the match of his career… but will even Zangief's relentless training regimen be enough to take on the dastardly team of Necro and Pietra?

Mega Man Legends Timelines #1

STORY: DAVID OXFORD

ART: MIC FONG

COVERS: Mic Fong (A, $4.99), Bacun (B, $4.99), Chamba (C, $4.99), Josh Perez (D, Incentive, $4.99)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | COMIC BOOK | $4.99 (A, B, C, D)

Far in the future, the Digger known as MegaMan Volnutt has discovered a valuable artifact from the distant past. Could it be the secret to unlocking a long-forgotten technology? The thieving Tron Bonne just wants to know… how much is it worth!? It's all-new adventure in the Halcyon Days!

Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Dark Love #1

STORY: MARSHALL DILLON

ART: ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

COVERS: Alberto Alburquerque (A, $4.99), Brett Bean (B, $4.99), Alex Ahad (C, Incentive, $4.99)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | COMIC BOOK | $4.99 (A, B, C)

As rifts form between warriors in the Darkstalkers dimension, others grow closer in the heat of battle! Can the heroes hold it together long enough to protect Castle Aensland from the demonic hordes? The *Darkstalkers X Street Fighter* crossover continues!

