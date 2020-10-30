Super-Pets Detailed in Death Metal: The Multiverse Who Laughs

Super-Pets time! Another Dark Nights: Death Metal anthology is published by DC Comics in November. We now have the full creative credits for Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1 – including a Dark Dimension take on the Super-Pets from the Harley Quinn reunited team of Jimmy PalmiottiAmanda Conner and Chad Hardin. A Zsasz story by Patton Oswalt and Sanford Greene. And Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson and James Tynion IV teaming up with Juan Gedeon to tell Robin King scary stories.

  • Robin King in "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Multiverse" 
    Written by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson
    Art by Juan Gedeon
    Colors by Mike Spicer
    Letters by ALW's Troy Peteri
  • Zsasz in "Feeding the Beast" 
    Written by Patton Oswalt
    Art by Sanford Greene
    Colors by David Baron
    Letters by Josh Reed
  • The Super-Pets in "The Super-Threats!" 
    Written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti
    Art by Chad Hardin
    Colors by Enrica Eren Angiolini
    Letters by Carlos M. Mangual
  • Green Arrow and Green Lantern in "Hard-Traveled" 
    Written by Saladin Ahmed
    Art by Scott Eaton and Norm Rapmund
    Colors by Hi-Fi
    Letters by ALW's Troy Peteri
  • Steel in "The Fear Index" 
    Written by Brandon Thomas
    Art by Tom Mandrake
    Colors by Sian Mandrake
    Letters by Deron Bennett

Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Multiverse Who Laughs #1 is on Final Order Cutoff on the 1st of November, with an on-sale date of the 24th of November.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL MULTIVERSE THAT LAUGHS #1
DC COMICS
JUL208368
The DC Multiverse is a collection of alternate-reality worlds where anything is possible. Each world tells the tale of a possible split in reality, or shows how lives vary depending on a single, solitary decision. But now that the Multiverse has been destroyed, the Batman Who Laughs has used his god-like power to create a new Dark Multiverse — a collection of 52 evil worlds, each more terrifying than the last. This one-shot offers the curious-and the brave-a glimpse into the nightmare realities that the Batman Who Laughs has created in tales by creators who know what it means to have a truly twisted sense of misfit humor. An Arkham Asylum even more terrifying than what we know? A world of evil Super-Pets? All that and more in these new tales of the Multiverse Who Laughs!In Shops: Nov 24, 2020 SRP: $5.99

