Supergirl And The Love That Dare Not Neigh Its Name

In DC Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations, this Valentine's Day cover has caused a little commotion in certain parts of the internet. With Supergirl and a variety of suitors and love interests associated with the character or characters in various forms over the years, from Alexander Luthor to Querl Dox to… Comet. Her horse.

Because, yes, that was an actual thing. Back in Action Comics #301 and #311, Supergirl got quite involved with one "Bronco Bill", who it turns out was her own horse Comet, without her knowledge, a centaur who had been transformed into a super horse by Circe…

And a moment captured by Frank Cho, in one of his "outrage" sketch covers.

Frank Cho states, "This is it, gang. The final sketch cover of this year's CHO-vember Franks-Giving. This sketch cover features Supergirl's love of horses… and Russian history. She's a real animal lover through and through. Remember kids. Don't be like Kara. My Little Pony and alcohol are gateway drugs to animal husbandry. Stay away from them. This sketch cover will be published in Outrage Book 6 next year."

Okay, so maybe some of the other Supergirl #10 covers will be less controversial…?

They're doing this on purpose, right?

Okay, that's more like it. Frank Cho? Make your move…

SUPERGIRL #10

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: JOE QUINONES

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by AMY REEDER, JOE QUINONES, and ELIZABETH TORQUE

Valentine's Day variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

It's Valentine's Day in Midvale, and Kara has finally worked up the courage to ask her crush out for the holiday. Little does he know he'll be on a date with Supergirl! Meanwhile, Lena Luthor struggles with their friendship fallout. Can the daughter of Lex Luthor and cousin of Superman ever see eye-to-eye again?

