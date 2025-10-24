Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Superman: Red and Blue 2025 Special #1 Preview: Last Son, First Class

Superman: Red and Blue 2025 Special #1 brings Eisner-nominated creators together for one last anthology adventure in Metropolis this Wednesday!

Article Summary Superman: Red and Blue 2025 Special #1 unites Eisner-nominated creators for a one-shot anthology event.

Features stories by Paul Dini, Dan Abnett, Michael Walsh, and Rainbow Rowell, focusing on Superman’s legacy.

Special issue celebrates Superman’s monumental year, arriving in comic shops on Wednesday, October 29th.

A SPECIAL SUPERMAN ONE-SHOT FROM EISNER-NOMINATED CREATORS! Written by Paul Dini, Dan Abnett, Michael Walsh and Rainbow Rowell Art by Caitlin Yarsky, Michael Walsh, Cian Tormey and More The beloved, Eisner-nominated series returns with a special one-shot to put a cap on Superman's monumental year! Witness visions of the Man of Steel in his signature colors of red and blue brought to you by comics' finest writers and artists. Paul Dini soars from Gotham to Metropolis for a touching tale. Meanwhile Dan Abnett (Titans) gives a reporter the Superman scoop of the century, Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses) makes his DC debut, and Rainbow Rowell (Runaways) revisits Lois and Clark!

SUPERMAN: RED AND BLUE 2025 SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

0825DC0139 – Superman: Red and Blue 2025 Special #1 Michael Walsh Cover – $6.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

In Shops: 10/29/2025

SRP: $5.99

